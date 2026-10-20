Blackmagic Design Running an “AI Sale” With 20% Off DaVinci Resolve Studio
Blackmagic Design has announced a limited-time offer: 20% off DaVinci Resolve Studio, plus similar savings on some add-on panels.
If you’ve been on the fence about fully jumping into Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio, or looking to finally upgrade from the free Resolve option, now might be a good time to jump in, as the company is offering a pretty nice deal.
As a limited-time special running through Friday, November 20th, Blackmagic Design is offering 20% off DaVinci Resolve Studio so new users can explore the platform's latest AI tools and features.
Here’s what you need to know.
DaVinci Resolve Studio AI Sale
DaVinci AI Neural Engine
Credit: Blackmagic Design
Announced on the company’s website and shared across its social pages, Blackmagic Design is offering a pretty nice limited-time deal. It’s a bit odd that they’re framing it around AI, but hey—who are we to complain when there’s real money to save.
Now on sale for only $236, DaVinci Resolve Studio is a powerful video editing platform that uses the DaVinci Neural Engine for automatic AI region tracking, stereoscopic tools, more Resolve FX filters, more Fairlight FX audio plugins, and advanced HDR grading.
The “AI Sale” will also extend a similar 20% off offer on the following add-on panels, which could be great options for those looking to further level up and professionalize their AI (and non-AI) video and color workflows.
- DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel: A powerful color panel that gives you the control you need to create cinematic images. Includes controls for refined color grading, including adding windows. Connects via Bluetooth or USB‑C.
- Was $559, now $449
- DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel: Designed in collaboration with professional Hollywood colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel features a massive number of controls for direct access to every DaVinci color correction feature.
- Was $34,665, ,ow $27,735
- DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel: Portable DaVinci color panel with 3 high-resolution trackballs, 12 primary corrector knobs, and LCDs with menus and buttons for switching tools, adding color nodes, HDR and secondary grading, and more.
- Was $2,319, now $1,855
Price and Availability
As mentioned above, this is a pretty nice discount for one of the best video editing platforms currently available, so—for whatever reason it might be enticing to you—it could be worth snatching now.
You can find more info on the deal and its availability through November 20th on the company’s website here.
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