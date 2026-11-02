The world of high-speed capture and playback solutions is getting another top option, as Blackmagic Design has officially announced its new UltraStudio Express HD, with 3G-SDI, HDMI, and analog connections for your USB4 and Thunderbolt computers.

With a wide range of connections and overall versatility, this new model could be ideal for archiving from older broadcast desks or editing in DaVinci Resolve. A nice mix of old and new, let’s take a look at this new Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Express HD and what it could possibly offer for your capture and playback workflows.

The Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Express HD Credit: Blackmagic Design The big calling card of this new capture and playback solution for Mac, Windows, or Linux computers with USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 connections is that the Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Express HD features both digital and analog connections. This means users can tackle projects both old school and new school and make the most of its capture and playback capabilities, with 3G-SDI support in all SD and HD video standards up to 1080p60. This new model will also feature analog video and audio inputs, HDMI output for monitoring and dual SDI outputs for fill and key playback. What’s cool about this new workflow too is that it will work with bothUSB4 and Thunderbolt connections, so users will be able to plug into the Mac, Windows, and Linux computers they already use and get access to massive data speeds with enough bandwidth to handle high resolutions, deeper bit depths, and advanced frame buffer formats such as 4:2:2 and 4:4:4.

Price and Availability Credit: Blackmagic Design Like other capture and playback solutions from Blackmagic Design, this new model should work with pretty much all video software and support capture and playback in popular formats such as Apple ProRes, DNxHD, or even 10-bit uncompressed. The goal here is to provide seamless VFX compositions and superior color correction and just overall general usability with whatever your workflows may need. If you’d like to learn more, here are the full specs and purchase options for the new Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Express HD. Broadcast-quality 10-bit video capture and playback.

Works with all Mac, Windows, and Linux computers with a high-speed USB4 connection.

3G-SDI, analog component and composite video inputs, and analog audio inputs.

Supports all common SD and HD video standards up to 1080p60.

Uncompressed and compressed 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV or RGB quality.

HDMI output for monitoring on televisions and projectors.

Dual link 3G-SDI outputs with simultaneous fill and key.

RS-422 deck control and reference input for archiving from broadcast decks.

Optional Teranex Mini Smart Panel with LCD for video preview, audio meters, and timecode.

Works with all popular video software, including DaVinci Resolve.

Includes free developer SDK for Mac, Windows and Linux.