For the first time for a Canon Cinema camera, Canon shooters will be able to record 3:2 Open Gate video. That’s just one of the big highlights of this new compact powerhouse from Canon that promises to be an advanced option for hybrid shooters and—most likely—a new set of documentary and branded documentary content creators.

Featuring a newly developed 7K full-frame CMOS sensor, the EOS C50 can also record raw video up to 7K60p and take 32MP stills in its photo mode. This new Canon cinema camera will also include several new advanced features, including Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II, simultaneous 2K crop recording, built-in Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud integration, and XC protocol support for remote control.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new Canon camera.

Canon EOS C50 Cinema Camera The biggest news here is that this is the first Canon cinema EOS line camera to offer Open Gate recording options for the use of the full dimensions of the sensor. Users can simply select a “Full Frame 3:2” option from the Sensor mode section of the main menu to shoot using the full area of the sensor. You can then use that information in post to crop or reframe your footage to aspect ratios of your choice, a particularly useful feature when shooting with anamorphic lenses. The EOS C50 will also offer additional recording options, including 7K60 Cinema RAW Light with three 12-bit recording modes in HQ, ST, and LT. Standard XF-AVC codec will also be available in 10-bit 4:2:2 for rich detail and smooth images at frame rates up to 120 fps without cropping, as well as fast and slow motion frame rates of up to 4K120 and 2K180.

Anamorphic De-Squeeze and Other Formats The Canon EOS C50 aims to be quite a diverse camera, featuring internal support for anamorphic de-squeeze for your high-end cinematography needs that will let you preview your footage more accurately when shooting in different magnification ratios. Canon shooters will also be able to choose between three format options (9:17, 9:16, or 1:1) to automatically crop their image down when shooting in DCI or UHD 4K resolutions. These cropped portions of the frame can then be saved in your selected aspect ratio and will be in 2K resolution. The EOS C50 will also be capable of vertical shooting with a new UI that allows shooters to switch to native Vertical Shooting to flip their display accordingly. The camera will also support touch controls for start/stop recording from vertical screen mode.

Price and Availability The best part might be a very competitive price that should make the EOS C50 a closer option to the high-end mirrorless cameras on the market than you might expect. If you’re curious to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options. 7K FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor

7K 3:2 Open Gate, UHD 4K120, 2K180

Dual-Base ISO: 800 and 6400

Full-Size HDMI Output, DIN Timecode Port

Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II

Top Handle with XLR Audio Inputs

Adjustable-Speed Zoom Rocker

Simultaneous Crop Recording

Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud Integration

CFexpress Type-B and SD Card Slots