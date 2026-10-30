Edit Faster in DaVinci Resolve With These Blackmagic Hardware Add-ons
For our "Deals of the Week," we have some Blackmagic Design hardware add-ons specifically tailored to speed up editing in Resolve.
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Oct 30, 2026
Quickly becoming one of the most popular video editing platforms on the planet for filmmakers, video professionals, and other creative artists, DaVinci Resolve has a bit of something for everyone these days.
However, if you're looking to really speed up your DaVinci Resolve editing workflows, we have some great deals for you in our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, where we've found three hardware add-on deals that are worth exploring.
Check out some of the deals below.
- Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Shuttle HD: $295
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor with Studio Software: $348
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel with Resolve Studio Software: $759
You can find more filmmaking deals here.
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