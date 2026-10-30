Quickly becoming one of the most popular video editing platforms on the planet for filmmakers, video professionals, and other creative artists, DaVinci Resolve has a bit of something for everyone these days.

However, if you're looking to really speed up your DaVinci Resolve editing workflows, we have some great deals for you in our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, where we've found three hardware add-on deals that are worth exploring.

Check out some of the deals below.

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Shuttle HD: $295

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor with Studio Software: $348

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel with Resolve Studio Software: $759

You can find more filmmaking deals here.