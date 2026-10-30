At just under 45 seconds, the official teaser trailer for Death Stranding: Isolations is generating buzz among fans who have viewed it online or on Disney+.

It features cool 2D anime visuals that showcase a world directed by Takayuki Sano and animated by E&H Production, borrowing heavily from the Hideo Kojima universe.

It's one of the coolest trailers I've seen recently, and it really gets fans hyped for a different version of the story.

Check it out below.

Death Stranding Teaser Trailer Death Stranding Isolations will tell a completely different story than the games, but that story will be set in the same universe as the Kojima Productions video games. Those worried about the adaptation can rest easy, with Attack on Titan's Takayuki Sano taking the director's chair. Early previews and press releases have said the show will follow the game's emotional arc of loss, isolation, and humanity. The teaser opens on a vast, atmospheric landscape: a massive crater stretching across a desolate horizon under heavy skies, with a lone figure standing on the edge looking out. Then we're inside a cramped room where a blonde girl wearing a futuristic VR visor labeled "SLEEP" lies on a bed; she's having a nightmare. But as she sees the horrors of the shots both in her dreams and maybe looming over her body, she wakes up, breathless, and rips the mask off. Only then does the screen cut to the stark title card: Death Stranding: Isolations. And we have our first taste of what this could become as a TV show. It felels ike a mix of adventure and horror, and I was impressed by the angles and cinematography, as well as the tight editing. Could this be the next massive international hit? Disney definitely hopes so.

Did you love the trailer, or do you still need to see more from the game incorporated into these TV stories?