Not gonna lie, I love this pitch of a “back-up for your back-up,” because there’s no terror greater than when your first and second recording options on a shoot both fail. And yes, while audio isn’t always everyone’s primary concern, it can be make-or-break for many projects.

If you want a true back-up, back-up option for recording audio that is still high-quality and usable, this new solution from Deity, an update to its previous PR-2 pocket recorder, looks to be quite promising with 32-bit float audio without the risk of RF interference or dropouts associated with wireless microphone systems.

Let’s check it out.

The Deity PR-2ii Pocket Recorder Designed as a wearable-first recorder tailored for the working videographer, small crews, or on-the-run content creators who simply cannot afford to lose audio due to wireless signal issues or other causes, this new Deity PR-2ii Pocket Recorder combines a nice mix of 32-bit float recording technology, a new cleaner dual-ADC preamp, 20+ hours of battery life, wired and wireless timecode, and Sidus Audio control in a tiny and easy-to-use audio option. Small enough to be worn by talent, planted inside a vehicle, or placed somewhere the crew cannot easily reach, this new PR-2ii Pocket Recorder will also come with an included Avora lavalier microphone that can easily be attached to your subject and capture 32-bit float audio without the risk of RF interference or dropouts associated with wireless microphone systems. The PR-2ii Pocket Recorder will also come equipped with a locking 3.5mm stereo mic/line input that will allow users to capture audio in a variety of settings, whether taking a feed from a mixing board at a wedding, recording with a lavalier microphone, or connecting a 3.5mm video microphone for a portable shotgun setup.

Price and Availability The PR-2ii is also set to support 24-bit mono/stereo and 32-bit float mono recording formats, powered by a new dual-ADC preamp architecture to deliver lower self-noise than the previous generation, which should help capture cleaner dialogue and more detail in quiet scenes. The PR-2ii will also support wired and wireless timecode synchronization and can be remotely controlled via Bluetooth using the Sidus Audio app for iOS, Android, and macOS. For more info on pricing and availability, here are the full specs and purchase options. For Videographers and Content Creators

Includes Avora Lavalier Microphone

32-Bit Float Recording

Dual-ADC Preamp with Lower Self-Noise

Wired and Wireless Timecode

Remote Control and Headphone Monitoring

IP54 Dust and Splash Resistance

Over 20 Hours on Two AA Batteries

Integrated Belt Clip

Supports Memory Cards up to 1TB