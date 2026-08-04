DJI Introduces New Mic Mini 2S Wireless Microphone System With 32-Bit Float Internal Recording
DJI has a new wireless mic system that’s set to feature 32-bit float internal recording and up to 28 hours of storage, but it still most likely won’t be available in the US.
We know it’s tough covering the news of new filmmaking and video production gear and products that sound exciting, or at least like good competition to add to a healthy marketplace to keep innovation high and prices down, but likely aren’t going to be available in the United States.
Such is the case with the latest news from DJI, as the company has unveiled its new Mic Mini 2S wireless microphone system, a pretty sophisticated follow-up to its previous models.
However, despite intriguing specs like up to 28 hours of storage, AI-enhanced noise-cancellation features, and 32-bit float internal recording, it seems this is another new DJI product not set to be available in the US.
The New DJI Mic Mini 2S
Let’s start with what we do know so far: DJI has unveiled its new Mic Mini 2 wireless microphone system. Designed to ensure backups with 32-bit float internal recording and up to 28 hours of storage, the DJI Mic Mini 2S is also set to bring new AI-enhanced noise-canceling technology that aims to precisely isolate vocals.
The Mic Mini 2S is set to be available, expanding to a full wireless mic system with 4TX and 1RX cross-gen connectivity, OsmoAudio direct connection, and an overall redesign of its charging case for faster charging and longer operating time.
However, what we don’t know, or what it seems likely, is simply if and when this new wireless mic system will be available in the United States.
Price and Availability
Credit: DJI
And this continues a trend we’ve seen with the Chinese company facing its ongoing DJI drone ban with the FCC, which—as things currently stand—is not allowed to sell new products in the US. This ban also, apparently, extends to non-drone products in many instances.
And that appears to be the case here, as the DJI US website doesn’t list these new Mic Mini 2S models. Still, if you live outside the US, are simply curious about this product, or plan to get one later, here are the specs and a reported purchase price.
- 28-Hour Internal Storage, 32-bit Float Internal Recording
- 4TX + 1RX Cross-Gen Connectivity
- Two-Level AI Noise Canceling, Three Voice Tone Presets
- Lightweight & Versatile, Compact Storage
- DJI OsmoAudio Direct Connection
- Long Operating Time & Fast Charging
Price: 99 EUR (base model)
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