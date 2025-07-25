While DJI might be in the news for a plethora of other reasons, mostly about its ongoing tariff and ban battles, the company is still moving ahead with the launch of its highly-anticipated 360-degree action cam—the DJI Osmo 360.

And while this new teaser from the company doesn’t explicitly say that’s what is about to be announced, all signs point to the DJI Osmo 360 set to be officially launched here at the end of July. Here’s what we know so far about the DJI Osmo 360 and what you could expect for this exciting new action cam.

The DJI Osmo 360 Teaser Teased by DJI in a social post that simply says “All in One” and includes the launch date of July 31st, 2025, all signs indicate that this will be the company’s official announcement of the Osmo 360. Long-rumored and anticipated, many leaks online have shared details about the Osmo 360 and clearly show that this is what is in the cards. And while we still don’t have official specs to go off of, we also know quite a few things about this 360-degree action camera so far from FCC filings, as well as other leaks. Here’s what we know so far.

DJI Osmo 360 Leaks and Rumors The majority of the leaks, such as the “official” packaging shared by X user Igor Bogdanov , indicate that the DJI Osmo 360 will be capable of recording 8K video at up to 30fps, as well as recording 10-bit D-Log M footage with 120MP photos. All quite impressive specs for a small action camera that should rival the best of GoPro and Insta360. There is also mention of a 1-inch equivalent 360 imaging sensor powering the Osmo 360, which suggests that it might be powered by a new sensor type that looks quite impressive.