It's October and spooky season, friends, and we've been blessed with a new Mike Flanagan series that celebrates all things scary. As if puberty weren't scary enough, this time he's taken on the telekinetic character, Carrie, in a new series adaptation for Prime Video.

Flanagan's eight-episode series dropped all at once on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Brian De Palma's original film turns 50 next month. It was released Nov. 3, 1976, and made $34 million on a $1.8 million budget, per People Magazine. So it's the perfect time to look back on and rank all the adaptations of Stephen King's creepy book. Flanagan has described the job as answering "what do you keep, what do you lose, and what do you change" (via SyFy).

We already count De Palma's version among the best Stephen King adaptations, so this piece is about how everyone else answered that question.

Let's jump in.

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6. Carrie the Musical

You might not even know this 1988 musical existed. But it's actually the most famous flop on our list.

The show closed after five regular performances, lost $8 million, and was Broadway's most expensive flop at the time (The Associated Press via TODAY). Its name even became shorthand for failure. Ken Mandelbaum titled his book on Broadway disasters Not Since Carrie.

Lawrence D. Cohen wrote both the 1976 screenplay and the musical's book. In 2012, the show was reimagined and staged again off-Broadway, to better reception.

Speaking to Brian James Freeman, Cohen said, "The 1988 production with the Royal Shakespeare Company was a hair-raising experience, and aside from our pleasure in the lead performances by Linzi Hateley as Carrie and Betty Buckley as Margaret, we really didn’t recognize our work on stage. It received hugely divisive responses—both from audiences that cheered and gave it standing ovations, as well as booing like they were at a rock concert or an opera at La Scala, and from critics—some of whom panned it, some of whom raved."

Cohen also disputes the myth that reviews killed the show. He said the German producer ran out of money and left the country under cover of darkness.

The musical at least had its original screenwriter. The next entry started out without even being a Carrie story.

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5. The Rage: Carrie 2

This one is a takeover story from 1999. Originally called The Curse, the film was reworked by MGM into a Carrie follow-up about her younger half-sister, according to Bloody Disgusting. As if that weren't rocky enough, the film's original director left the project shortly after shooting began, and Katt Shea was brought in to take over.

JoBlo reports that Shea got the offer on a Thursday, arrived in North Carolina on Monday, was shooting by Friday, and read the script twice in that week

Shea told Trainwreck'd Society that all she could do was give the project "her truth."

"Horror is so much fun to direct because it is so visual. As a filmmaker, you are using all the visual components at your disposal to tell the story and scare the crap out of the audience. There’s nothing more fun than that for a director!"

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4. Carrie (2002)

Do you remember this one too? Bryan Fuller's TV feature film was meant to be a backdoor pilot, so in this version, Carrie survives the ending. Fuller was prepared to write more, but NBC didn't move on a series.

Fuller told CBR:

"Yes, well, that was another interesting negotiation between the network and the studio because the network wanted a movie-of-the-week and the studio needed more money so they said they wouldn't let them do a movie-of-the-week but they would let them do a backdoor pilot. And I don't think the network ever intended to do a series, they were just playing the studio. But we jumped through all the hoops and had all the elements in play for a series with Carrie on the road with Sue and what would happen in the wake of Prom Night."

Fuller admits his take doesn't fully hold up and that it needed about 45 minutes cut out. Hindsight is everything.

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3. Carrie (2013)

Kimberly Peirce's version starts earlier than De Palma's and stays closer to King's book. It nods to King's novel, which chronicles Carrie's birth, so the film opens on Margaret alone in labor before we ever see a locker room.

Peirce's film is the version that took the shower scene online. She told The Hollywood News that the change brought the story into timely conflicts:

"There was an opportunity to give these girls cell phones and have them record themselves torturing Carrie. That they would record their celebrating it and it would end up online, and it would go on to have a life of its own and cause more damage to Carrie. I just thought it was an utterly modernizable story and I fell in love with it ..."

Peirce did her homework on teenagers the same way Flanagan later would. She said her team went around the country and interviewed about 100 girls. She also took Moretz to homeless shelters as preparation for the role, according to Columbia Magazine.

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2. Carrie (2026)

Flanagan deliberately didn't remake the film. He told Entertainment Weekly, "The only way to approach it was to build something new out of the ingredients of Carrie. Otherwise, there’s really no purpose in trying to retread ground that’s been so beautifully walked before."

In this version, we meet Carrie as a recluse, hidden away by abusive parents but discovered after the death of her father and forced to join a modern school after never interacting with other kids. It's a smart way to bring the plot into 2026 while also keeping the lead character stuck in time.

Flanagan said at San Diego Comic-Con, "We brought several high school students into the writers’ room to ask if they would share their experiences and the things that they dealt with in these shocking one-off situations ... " (via TV Insider).

The story also uses a framing device: a documentary about Carrie is made after the events of prom.

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1. Carrie (1976)

It's a classic for a reason, and the editing, cinematography, and pacing of the prom sequence are some of the best tension ever captured on film. The blood scene took only a couple of takes. (Sissy Spacek told Yahoo that they did it twice because of the cleanup between takes, while De Palma claimed it was a single take.)

Spacek added:

"One of the things I loved about working with Brian is that he knew the parameters [of the shot], but you do anything you wanted within those parameters that were important to him. Every director's completely different, and you have to change your process to work with the style of each director—that brings out different things in you."

The final scene is one of my favorite horror jump scares of all time. You can't beat it.