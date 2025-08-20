Not to just pick on Fujifilm, one of the many foreign-based camera companies that is being subjected to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in the United States, but to combat recent reports of new tariff-related price adjustments that could see many of Fujifilm’s cameras, lenses, and other products raise in markets in the US, the company has presented some more positive numbers and plans for the future with its latest quarterly earnings presentation.

Let’s take a look at what Fujifilm has said about its own numbers, including a strong recent quarter, and what it outlines on its roadmap for new cameras to be announced here soon.

Fujifilm Quarterly Earnings Presentation While we’re not usually ones to go through earnings reports for all of the major companies, this one does come out days after Fujifilm had announced that price adjustments were coming. Not surprising news, as Fujifilm was actually one of the last remaining major camera manufacturers based in Japan to announce such adjustments, as no company has been spared so far, but some of the quotes are quite interesting nonetheless. This might be the most interesting tidbit from Fujifilm CEO Teiichi Goto: “Yes, Q1 was indeed a very strong quarter for us. The reasons include solid performance from the instax line, WIDE 400, WIDE Evo, and also Link 3, which we launched in the previous fiscal year, all performed well. In April, we launched the mini 41, which has a classic design, and that product also generated solid numbers. As for digital cameras, the X100VI, an X100 series, and the half-frame X half model are both doing very well, with a significant backlog of orders building up. Demand continues to be strong. We still have several new products in the pipeline, and we expect the upward trend to continue.” — Fujifilm CEO Teiichi Goto. It sounds like sales are holding steady thanks to the huge demand for the company’s popular X100 series, with the X100VI remaining one of the most in-demand point-and-shoot cameras on the market. The X half is also reportedly doing very well as a more affordable option.

What to Expect in 2025 What’s perhaps most interesting is the announcement that several new products are in the pipeline, with rumors online reporting that these new cameras could come out later this year.