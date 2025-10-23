Just announced earlier today, the Fujifilm X-T30 III is an exciting new update to the company’s most popular camera model in years. It also notably features high-quality video and photo capabilities and is instantly one of the most affordable options for those looking to jump into pro-level work with a minimal investment.

To go along with the X-T30 III, which retails for $999 by itself, Fujifilm has also introduced a kit lens option to go with the X-T30 III with the Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS. Let’s look at this zoom lens and explore why it might be an ideal add-on.


The Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS Lens

Designed to provide a versatile wide-to-normal zoom range, the Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS is a compact lens that should be ideal for everyday photo and video use.

It’s been tailored to be a compatible APS-C camera via its FUJIFILM X-mount and, in particular, a nice option for the X-T30 III thanks to its full-frame equivalent focal length of 20 to 50mm.

The lens features an adaptable field of view and a constant 7.9" close focus, which should allow the lens to capture anything from sweeping landscapes to intimate, stylish close-ups. It's also quite compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around with few issues.

Price and Availability

The best-selling point for this new Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS lens might be its price point, though, as when it’s selected as an add-on for the new X-T30III, it only adds $150 to your purchase. By itself, the lens is still below $400 and a nice, affordable option.

Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • APS-C | f/3.5 to f/6.3
  • 20-50mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
  • STM Autofocus | 7.9" Close Focus
  • 4 Stops of Optical Image Stabilization
  • 9-Blade Iris | Soft Natural Backgrounds
  • Compact 1.5"-Long Design
  • 49mm Front Filter Thread

