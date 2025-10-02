For what was once a niche format for the highest end of feature filmmakers, large format is becoming more accessible and popular these days. If you’re looking to gear up for working with your ARRI ALEXA 65, ALEXA 265, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K, Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55, or any other large format cinema cameras anytime soon, you’re going to need lens that can keep up.

Lensworks has announced a new set of ultra-large format spherical primes to go with these systems. Let’s check them out below.

Lensworks X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes Lensworks X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes Credit: Lensworks Built on the strength of the company’s previous Type SK spherical and Legacy 1.8x Anamorphic lenses, this new series of X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes will feature a rich, character-filled image with fast T-stops, excellent close focus, beautiful micro contrast for smoother skin tones, flashy lens flares, and a large variety of consistent focal lengths. Ideal for all of the large-format cameras mentioned above by the likes of ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Fujifilm, and others, these new X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes should be able to offer large-format shooters and crews the ability to pick and choose the right lenses for their projects.