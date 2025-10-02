The Large Format Revolution Continues With More Full-Frame Cinema Primes On the Way
Lensworks' latest optical rehousing is here with a new set of X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes designed for large format cinema cameras.
For what was once a niche format for the highest end of feature filmmakers, large format is becoming more accessible and popular these days. If you’re looking to gear up for working with your ARRI ALEXA 65, ALEXA 265, Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K, Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55, or any other large format cinema cameras anytime soon, you’re going to need lens that can keep up.
Lensworks has announced a new set of ultra-large format spherical primes to go with these systems. Let’s check them out below.
Lensworks X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes
Credit: Lensworks
Built on the strength of the company’s previous Type SK spherical and Legacy 1.8x Anamorphic lenses, this new series of X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes will feature a rich, character-filled image with fast T-stops, excellent close focus, beautiful micro contrast for smoother skin tones, flashy lens flares, and a large variety of consistent focal lengths.
Ideal for all of the large-format cameras mentioned above by the likes of ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Fujifilm, and others, these new X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes should be able to offer large-format shooters and crews the ability to pick and choose the right lenses for their projects.
Specs and Availability
Lensworks X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes specs
Credit: Lensworks
The Lensworks X65 Ultra Large Format Spherical Primes series is set to consist of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm options, with 40mm, 68mm, and 100mm lenses set to come soon as well. Here are the full specs as shared by Lensworks.
- Focus System:
- Extended 270°–300° focus rotation for smooth, accurate pulls.
- Stainless steel and brass components for long-life reliability.
- Minimal backlash and controlled damping, designed for repeatable marks.
- Iris System:
- Geared iris ring with standard 0.8 mod pitch, compatible with all follow focus and wireless units.
- Click-free, perfectly smooth adjustment.
- Housing & Mount:
- Robust aluminum alloy barrels, anodized for wear resistance.
- Consistent front diameters of 110mm across the set for matte box compatibility.
- Standardized LPL mount with stainless steel interfaces, ensuring rigidity and alignment.
- Markings:
- Dual-sided, high-contrast, paint-filled engraved scales for easy visibility on set.
- Witness marks are precisely calibrated after collimation and optical testing.
- Ergonomics:
- Compact yet rugged design, balancing handheld usability with reliability for remote rigs and studio builds.
- Optimized gearing and torque for smooth operation with motorized systems.
You can also find more info on the company’s website here.
