One of the year's more unique and intriguing non-AI storylines has been GoPro’s further foray into cinema-camera-esque development with its new MISSION 1 series. While these new, compact, powerful, and affordable MISSION 1 series cameras may appeal most to filmmakers, action-adjacent videographers, and content creators, they’re also capable for photographers.

And that’s where they just got a major improvement: the company released a free update that adds major enhancements to the series cameras’ photography capabilities, including zero-lag photo shutter response, continuous 50MP RAW photos, and support for anamorphic lenses.

Here’s what you need to know.

GoPro MISSION 1 Series Photography Update As the title suggests, this major update for the GoPro MISSION 1 series is focused almost entirely on photography. "For photographers, by photographers. That's how we approached updating the MISSION 1 Series photo experience. This update opens an exciting new chapter for photography on GoPro. Put a MISSION 1 Series camera in the Point-and-Shoot Grip and you have a seriously capable travel camera that's durable, mountable and can even shoot 8K video. It's the camera everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned photographers will want in their bag." - Jensen Granger, GoPro's Creative Director of Photography. The big highlight is the dramatically improved photo shutter response, which delivers hair-trigger sensitivity for more accurate photo capture. The company has also unveiled that holding the shutter button down will now capture continuous photos in rapid succession, which should be helpful for photogs for sure. Here’s a breakdown of all the new photography-focused updates for the MISSION 1 series: Rapid Photo: With the free firmware update, all MISSION 1 Series cameras will now feature zero-lag, ultra-responsive shutter button response that results in photos being captured the instant the shutter button is pressed.

Continuous Shutter: Press and hold the shutter button to capture photos continuously—more than 100 photos at 12MP or more than 20 RAW photos at 50MP.

Buffer Indicator: A new on-screen indicator signals when the camera is approaching its buffer limit.

Updated Shutter Sound: A modernized shutter sound delivers clear, distinguishable audio confirmation for each photo as it's captured. GoPro MISSION 1 Series Credit: GoPro

Other Updates The company has also updated its recently debuted MISSION Monitor app with four new professional exposure tools and wireless camera connectivity, as well as released a new version of GoPro Labs firmware that adds anamorphic lens support to MISSION 1 PRO ILS for film and television professionals. For the MISSION Monitor, the free iPhone and iPad live-review app for the camera series, here’s all the new monitoring tools and updates: Histogram: A real-time graph of every brightness level in the frame to confirm a balanced image, protect highlights, and avoid crushed shadows at a glance.

Waveform: Maps brightness across the frame, showing exactly which parts of a shot are clipping or underexposed, not just whether something is off.

RGB Parade: Displays the red, green, and blue channels side by side to confirm neutral tones are truly neutral and catch color casts before they become a problem in post-production. It's especially useful when shooting in GP-Log2, where a color cast is nearly invisible to the naked eye.

False Color: Replaces the live image with a standardized color map that instantly shows which parts of the frame are clipping, which are underexposed, and whether skin tones are landing where they should.

Wireless Connectivity: Connects to the camera wirelessly for cable-free live preview and image monitoring.

New Photography Experience: Supports the all-new Rapid Photo and Continuous Shutter capture updates. For the MISSION 1 Pro ILS anamorphic lens support, the camera will now support HyperSmooth video stabilization and squeeze ratios of 1.33x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x, and 2.0x, with presets for fast switching between anamorphic and spherical lenses. The company also says an on-camera desqueeze preview for the rear screen is coming soon. GoPro MISSION 1 Series Credit: GoPro

Price and Availability All of these new updates and upgrades are out now and available as free upgrades for all existing MISSION 1 cameras. If you’d like to check out the updates yourself, you can find more info on the company's website here .