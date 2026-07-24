Yes, we know it’s hard to believe, but when you put one of the most anticipated and likely popular cameras of the year in the hands of some of the best working filmmakers and cinematographers in the game, you’re going to get some insanely awesome results.

And that’s what we got on our hands with these first camera test videos put out by Sony that feature really cool shots and looks from the likes of Gareth Edwards and Claudio Miranda. Of course, it’s not surprising, as these two could likely get awesome results from shooting with an iPhone, but for those interested in the Sony FX5 for their own film and videography projects, seeing what the camera is capable of in capable hands is always a part of the process.

So, let’s check out some of the first camera tests of the Sony FX5 cinema camera.

Sony F5X Cinema Camera Tests As we wrote when the Sony FX5 was officially unveiled earlier this week , the camera is very likely to quickly be considered one of the best—if not THE best—compact cinema camera on the market right now. Packed with a huge array of specs and features that are all tailored specifically for high-end, working cinematographers, videographers, and filmmakers, the FX5 features a newly developed 16.6MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, a next-gen processor, and capable recording options including Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN. The FX5 will likely find a nice home sandwiched between Sony’s FX3 and FX6 offerings and should be one of the top options for those looking to produce documentary films, commercial work, branded content, or independent cinema, thanks to the camera’s ideal mix of performance, mobility, and efficiency.

See What the FX5 is Capable Of So, as is the case with any new camera, you really don’t know what a camera is capable of just by specs and features alone. And the best thing is to see test footage, which is often available online from the myriad of great content creators in this space. Hoover, for the FX5, we actually get a step up as we get some of the top DPs and filmmakers in the game taking the camera through the steps and showcasing exactly what it’s capable of doing for film and video. Let’s look at some great camera tests from the likes of Gareth Edwards and Claudio Miranda.

Price and Availability As we covered in our initial write-up, and will likely continue to explore more in-depth over the coming weeks and months, the Sony FX5 is going to be a big deal and a top option for all types of filmmakers and content creators for the next few years. If you’re curious to really dive in and just check the camera out yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 4K120 (16:9)

Internal X-OCN Raw Recording

Three Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode

3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen

AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

Optional EVF & 32-bit XLR Handle Unit