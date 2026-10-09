We know it’s not for everyone, but the AI market is growing. Or at least that’s what the market is telling us, as new products and machines tailored specifically for these new types of developers and creators keep coming out.

The new Lenovo 15.3" Pro 9n Multi-Touch Laptop is a perfect example of a highly ambitious (and highly expensive) new laptop that is built specifically for creators and developers whose work demands substantial local computing capabilities.

Powered by one of NVIDIA’s latest superchips (the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X), this new Lenovo laptop aims to be an all-in AI machine, if that’s something you’re into, of course.

The Lenovo 15.3" Pro 9n Multi-Touch Laptop Credit: B&H The big selling point for this new Lenovo laptop, and what makes it worth its $3,000+ price point, is the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X Superchip at its heart. This RTX Spark N1X is further boosted by an NVIDIA Grace 18-Core CPU, an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX 5120-Core GPU, and 32GB of unified LPDDR5x RAM, delivering top-end performance tailored for… you guessed it… high-end AI work. What’s unique about this Pro 9n model is that it does offer a nice mix of AI-prioritized features like its advanced local workloads, substantial unified memory, and RTX capabilities, but still a portable design so you can use all of its AI inference, 3D rendering, and creative workloads from wherever your work may take you.

Price and Availability Credit: B&H If AI isn't your thing, that’s understandable. It’s also understandable if this isn't the laptop for you. However, if you’re looking to gear up for high-end AI work, these machines can help you get ahead and may be worth their high price tags. For more info on the Lenovo 15.3" Pro 9n Multi-Touch Laptop and all its power, here are the full specs and purchase options. Designed for Creators, Gamers, & AI

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X

NVIDIA Grace 18-Core CPU

NVIDIA Blackwell RTX 5120-Core GPU

32GB Unified LPDDR5x | 1TB M.2 SSD

15.3" 2560 x 1600 OLED 165 Hz Touchscreen

Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4

USB4 | USB-A | HDMI 2.1 | 3.5mm

Haptic Force Pad with Pen Support

Windows 11 Home