The world of VFX is getting bigger, as Maxon has unveiled its Fall 2026 ecosystem release, which promises bigger worlds, faster workflows, and more creative control for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, and all other forms of visual effects.

It’s an interesting time to be in this creative space, as AI is a major undercurrent in new technology these days, but if you're looking to keep up with what VFX workflows are becoming, these updates are worth checking out as they come in.

Let’s look at everything new coming with Maxon’s Fall 2026 ecosystem release.

Maxon Fall 2026 Ecosystem Release So, all things considered, this is a pretty major news dump, as Maxon’s full lineup of software solutions appears to be getting boosts, new features, and improvements. Highlights include the 2027.0 releases of Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Redshift, Red Giant, and Autograph, which should all get substantial new creative capabilities and workflow improvements. “We’re continuing to do what we’ve always done: listen to our artists and bring the best tools we can to them. Everything we build adds to what came before it, so the possibilities keep getting bigger. A few years ago, you couldn’t simulate a beer in Cinema 4D. Now you can pour it, foam it, spray it and make it look almost as satisfying as the real thing. That’s the kind of progress we want artists to feel: faster workflows, fewer barriers and more of the real world available to create.” - David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “ With this new 2027.0 release in particular, the company aims to bring new ways for artists to populate and simulate complex 3D worlds and, overall, provide more complete production workflows from start to finish inside ZBrush. It’s also set to deliver faster rendering feedback in Redshift, new art-directable VFX capabilities, and deeper creative automation and cross-application workflows in Autograph through Model Context Protocol (MCP) support and its first direct connection with Cinema 4D.

What’s New in Maxon One 2027.0 Here’s a quick rundown of everything new in Maxon One 2027.0: Cinema 4D Scatter : A brand-new procedural scattering system makes it easier to populate complex scenes with vegetation, rocks, debris, crowds and more, with precise control through MoGraph Fields and Effectors.

: A brand-new procedural scattering system makes it easier to populate complex scenes with vegetation, rocks, debris, crowds and more, with precise control through MoGraph Fields and Effectors. Cinema 4D Liquid FX : Foam, spray and bubbles can now be generated automatically as part of liquid simulations, adding more realism to pours, splashes, waterfalls and other fluid effects.

: Foam, spray and bubbles can now be generated automatically as part of liquid simulations, adding more realism to pours, splashes, waterfalls and other fluid effects. ZBrush UV Editor : Artists can now create, edit and refine UVs directly inside ZBrush, helping reduce app-switching and keep more of the production pipeline in one place.

: Artists can now create, edit and refine UVs directly inside ZBrush, helping reduce app-switching and keep more of the production pipeline in one place. ZBrush Selection Sets + iPad updates : New Selection Sets simplify complex iteration on desktop, while Spotlight and non-destructive 3D Layers bring more professional desktop workflows to ZBrush for iPad.

: New Selection Sets simplify complex iteration on desktop, while Spotlight and non-destructive 3D Layers bring more professional desktop workflows to ZBrush for iPad. Faster Redshift workflows : A reworked memory architecture and major interactivity improvements help artists see lighting, material and scene changes faster, while deeper Cinema 4D integration streamlines material workflows.

: A reworked memory architecture and major interactivity improvements help artists see lighting, material and scene changes faster, while deeper Cinema 4D integration streamlines material workflows. Redshift procedural fur : A new procedural system makes it easier to generate fur, fibers, textiles and knitted materials directly at render time.

: A new procedural system makes it easier to generate fur, fibers, textiles and knitted materials directly at render time. Red Giant Scene Light : A new AI-powered, depth-aware relighting tool lets artists add and art-direct realistic lighting in live-action footage and CG renders after the fact.

: A new AI-powered, depth-aware relighting tool lets artists add and art-direct realistic lighting in live-action footage and CG renders after the fact. Maxon Noise for Universe : Long-requested procedural noise patterns from Cinema 4D and Redshift are now available for video and compositing workflows.

: Long-requested procedural noise patterns from Cinema 4D and Redshift are now available for video and compositing workflows. Real Lens Flares updates : Custom Schmutz lets artists use their own still or animated lens imperfections, while new Light Source Types create more realistic flares for different kinds of lighting.

: Custom Schmutz lets artists use their own still or animated lens imperfections, while new Light Source Types create more realistic flares for different kinds of lighting. Autograph MCP Server : Autograph can now connect with supported AI agents to assist with tasks, answer workflow questions and automate parts of the creative process through natural-language prompting.

: Autograph can now connect with supported AI agents to assist with tasks, answer workflow questions and automate parts of the creative process through natural-language prompting. Cinema 4D + Autograph: Artists can now copy and paste 3D elements directly from Cinema 4D into Autograph, including animated objects, cameras, lights and nulls, creating a more connected 3D and compositing workflow. Credit: Maxon