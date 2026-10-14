You might have to look around a bit to find them, but so many new filmmaking apps can give unique boosts to your filmmaking and video content workflows.

A new one that came across our desk here is one called Shootsolo, a voice-controlled video camera app and AI filming assistant that just released a 2.0 version that adds portrait and landscape video recording at the same time, a built-in teleprompter, virtual studio lights, and background effects.

It has also dropped its previous credit system and is now, at least claims to be, completely free to download and use. Let’s quickly check it out.

The Shootsolo Video Camera App Available on iOS and Android and verified in each app store, the Shootsolo video camera app was developed to solve some of the main problems solo filmmakers and creators face, since self-recording can be tricky, laborious, and frustrating. Shootsolo’s main feature is its voice-controlled interface, which lets shooters say “start recording” or “stop recording” to control the camera without touching it. After each take, the app asks whether to save or discard the clip, so you keep only the best footage. This new 2.0 update turns the app from a voice-controlled recording app into a more complete video camera app by adding portrait and landscape recording, so creators don’t have to record each separately.

Full Shootsolo 2.0 Update Here’s a full breakdown of all the new features added and now included in this Shootsolo app: Portrait + Landscape at Once : Record a single take and save it in both portrait and landscape at the same time. Film once and post to Reels, TikTok, Shorts, and YouTube with no re-filming and no cropping in an editor.

: Record a single take and save it in both portrait and landscape at the same time. Film once and post to Reels, TikTok, Shorts, and YouTube with no re-filming and no cropping in an editor. Built-In Teleprompter : Read a script on screen while recording, with adjustable scroll speed, text size, and margins, so creators stay on message and keep eye contact with the lens.

: Read a script on screen while recording, with adjustable scroll speed, text size, and margins, so creators stay on message and keep eye contact with the lens. Virtual Studio Lights : Add adjustable spotlights and colored RGB lights to the shot, then reposition them, recolor them, and change their intensity. No physical lighting kit is needed.

: Add adjustable spotlights and colored RGB lights to the shot, then reposition them, recolor them, and change their intensity. No physical lighting kit is needed. Background Effects and Filters : Background blur, green screen and grey screen, a skin smoothing filter, and brightness, contrast and exposure controls. What creators see on screen is exactly what is recorded.

: Background blur, green screen and grey screen, a skin smoothing filter, and brightness, contrast and exposure controls. What creators see on screen is exactly what is recorded. New Voice Commands : “Pause Recording” and “Resume Recording” to hold and continue a take, and “Play Video” and “Close Video” to review it in the new built-in player. The start and stop keywords can be switched to other presets, such as “And Action” and “And Cut”.

: “Pause Recording” and “Resume Recording” to hold and continue a take, and “Play Video” and “Close Video” to review it in the new built-in player. The start and stop keywords can be switched to other presets, such as “And Action” and “And Cut”. Pro Tools : Recording in up to 4K, Bluetooth shutter remote support, external microphone support, a composition grid and a safe-zone overlay, and an optional prompt to rename each clip right after recording.

: Recording in up to 4K, Bluetooth shutter remote support, external microphone support, a composition grid and a safe-zone overlay, and an optional prompt to rename each clip right after recording. Free and Unlimited: The credits system is gone. There are no ads, no watermark, and no subscription, and the app works fully offline.