Viltrox Becomes Latest Lens Company to Join L-Mount Alliance
Joining many others, Viltrox is the latest lens manufacturer to join the growing L-mount alliance.
Set to join the ranks of several other top brands in the digital photo and video space, Viltrox is the latest lens manufacturing company to join the L-mount alliance. Viltrox will now have its name next to the likes of Sigma, Panasonic, Blackmagic Design, Sirui, DJI, and—of course—Leica.
Joining the L-Mount alliance is a good strategic move for the company as it will allow Viltrox to reach more customers as well as expand its growing array of high-quality, yet highly affordable, lenses for those who might not have gotten the chance to try out this relatively newer Chinese brand.
Here’s what this could mean for the future of Viltrox and the L-Mount alliance.
Viltrox’s Growing Reputation
At least within the indie and DIY filmmaking space, Viltrox has been building a respectable brand over the past few years, offering a wide range of quality lenses that might not be the highest level of quality, but are certainly very capable and always moderately priced.Established back in 2009 and owned by the Chinese company Shenzhen Jueying Technology Co., Viltrox should now be able to further expand its lineup of APS-C and full-frame lenses and other lighting, monitors, and camera adapters for even more camera systems.
The Growing L-Mount Alliance
This is also big news for the L-Mount alliance as it now features over 120 lenses and more than 20 cameras within its stable of compatible systems. Composed of founding members Leica Camera, Sigma, and Panasonic, along with numerous additional manufacturers, the L-Mount alliance continues on its aim to provide photographers and videographers with one unified lens mount standard across multiple brands.
Hopefully, this will be good news too for consumers, filmmakers, and hybrid content creators looking for more options and greater continuity across their different camera and lens investments.
- Leica Unleashes Mass Wave of Firmware Updates for All of its Cameras ›
- Budget-Friendly with a Vintage Look: Meet Sigma's New Cine Art Primes ›
- Sirui Officially Joins the Leica L-Mount Alliance With Aurora 85mm f/1.4 AF Lens ›
- Sigma Reportedly Set to Announce Several New Lenses Next Week, Possibly Including a Major Surprise ›