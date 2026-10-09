What’s been great about the digital camera revolution over the past few years is that it has not only unlocked more cameras for more people to dive into the worlds of photography, videography, and content creation, but it’s also developed new ways to bring accessibility to those who have perhaps never considered any of these avenues in the past due to physical limitations like blindness or low vision.

Regardless of why you might want to use a tool like this, Sony’s Auto Frame feature is powerful and can help in a wide range of situations. You just have to understand how to use it.

And that’s what this latest feature guide goes over, so let’s dive in.

Sony Auto Framing Accessibility Feature Available on most Sony Alpha series cameras, Auto Framing is an accessibility feature that’s super helpful for those who are blind or have low vision, but it's also a sneaky-helpful feature for run-and-gun shooters and solo shooters looking for camera assistance. The Auto Framing feature works pretty much as you’d expect: it helps keep subjects centered in the frame, making it easier to capture content with confidence, even if you can’t fully see what you’re capturing for photo or video. This video is pretty helpful too, as it goes over pretty much everything you need to know about getting started with Auto Framing for the first time, including how to navigate to it in your camera’s settings, as well as explaining how it works, with the cropping frame being able to follow your subject across your screen.