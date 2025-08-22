Gaffers on set have one of the most underrated jobs. They work with the cinematographer and director to help set the look and feel of the movie. And they have all sorts of tricks and tools inside their kits to make it happen.

Today, I wanted to go over some terms that all gaffers know, and if you want to break into that game, you should know them, too.

Let's dive in.

The Gaffer's Dictionary

A

Apple Box: A sturdy wooden box used for a variety of purposes on set, such as propping up furniture, leveling dolly track, or giving an actor a temporary boost in height. They come in standard sizes: full, half, quarter, and pancake.

Articulated Arm: A jointed metal arm with a locking mechanism, used to hold small lights, flags, or cameras in precise positions. Also known as a Noga Arm or Israeli Arm.

Arri: A German manufacturer of high-end film and digital cinema cameras, lenses, and lighting equipment. The term is often used to refer to their popular HMI and LED lighting fixtures.

B

Baby: A term used to describe a light fixture or piece of grip equipment with a 5/8" stud, which is a standard size for mounting on light stands.

Ballast: An electronic device required to regulate the current and voltage for HMI and fluorescent light fixtures.

Barndoors: Metal flaps attached to the front of a lighting fixture that can be adjusted to shape and control the light beam.

Bead Board: A sheet of polystyrene foam, typically white, used as a bounce or fill source. It creates a very soft light.

Best Boy: The chief assistant to either the Gaffer (Best Boy Electric) or the Key Grip (Best Boy Grip). They are responsible for managing the crew, equipment, and administrative tasks for their respective departments.

Black Wrap: A heavy-duty, malleable black aluminum foil used to mask light leaks, create snoots, or shape a light beam.

Blonde: An open-faced 2,000-watt (2K) tungsten lighting fixture.

Bounce Board: A large, flat surface, typically white or silver, used to reflect light onto a subject. It creates a soft, indirect light source. Also known as a "show card" or "foam core."

Butterfly Frame: A large metal frame over which fabric (like silk, griffolyn, or nets) is stretched to diffuse or block light over a wide area. Common sizes are 6'x6', 8'x8', and 12'x12'.

C

C-Stand (Century Stand): A versatile and heavy-duty stand used to hold a variety of lighting and grip equipment, such as flags, nets, and small lights. Its unique staggered leg design allows it to be placed close to other stands and objects.

Cardellini Clamp: A versatile, jaw-style clamp that can be attached to flat or round surfaces to mount small lights or other gear.

China Ball: An inexpensive, spherical paper lantern used to create a soft, omnidirectional light source.

Combo Stand: A heavy-duty stand with a combination head, featuring both a 1 1/8" Junior receiver and a 5/8" Baby pin.

Cookie (Cucoloris): A piece of wood or foam core with random shapes cut out of it. When placed in front of a light, it creates a patterned or dappled lighting effect, often used to simulate light coming through tree leaves.

Courtesy Flag: A small, solid black flag used to shield the camera lens from a light source to prevent lens flare.

Cutter: A large, black, rectangular flag used to block light and create shadows.

D

Dimmer: A device used to control the intensity of a light by varying the voltage supplied to it.

Dolly: A wheeled platform that a camera is mounted on, allowing for smooth, fluid camera movements.

Dot: A small, round scrim, net, or solid used for precise light control on small areas.

Duvetyne: A heavy, black, matte fabric used to block light and create negative fill.

E

Egg Crate: A grid-like device that attaches to the front of a softbox or large light source to narrow the beam and reduce spill.

F

Fill Light: A secondary light source used to "fill in" the shadows created by the key light, reducing contrast.

Finger: A small, long, and narrow flag used to block a small portion of a light.

Flag: A general term for a variety of light-blocking or light-modifying devices, including cutters, nets, and silks.

Floppy: A large cutter with an extra piece of fabric that is attached on one side and can be unfolded to double its size.

Fresnel: A type of lens used in lighting fixtures that creates a soft, even beam of light that can be focused from a tight spot to a wide flood.

G

Gaffer: The head of the electrical department, responsible for designing and executing the lighting plan for a production.

Gaffer Tape: A heavy-duty, cloth-backed adhesive tape used for a multitude of tasks on set. It is known for its strength and clean removal.

Gel: A colored sheet of plastic placed in front of a light source to change its color or color temperature.

Genny (Generator): A portable power generator used to supply electricity on location.

Gobo: A metal or glass disc with a pattern etched into it that is placed inside a lighting fixture to project a specific shape or design. Also refers to a grip head.

Grip: A technician responsible for setting up and operating all the non-electrical equipment on set that supports the camera and lighting, such as stands, dollies, and cranes.

Grip Head: A mounting device that attaches to the top of a C-stand and is used to hold grip arms, flags, and other equipment.

H

HMI (Hydrargyrum Medium-Arc Iodide): A type of high-intensity discharge lamp that produces a powerful, daylight-balanced light.

Hot Points: A warning shouted when carrying something with long, pointed ends (like a C-stand) through the set to alert others.

J

Junior: A term for a larger light fixture or piece of grip equipment with a 1 1/8" pin.

K

Key Grip: The head of the grip department, responsible for managing the grip crew and all grip equipment.

Key Light: The primary light source in a scene, which establishes the overall mood and direction of the light.

Kino Flo: A brand of fluorescent lighting fixtures known for their soft, even light quality, often used for lighting talent.

L

Leko: A brand name for an ellipsoidal reflector spotlight that can project a sharp, focused beam and be shaped with internal shutters.

Lollipop: A large grip head, typically with a 4.5" diameter, used for mounting large frames and reflectors.

M

Mafer Clamp: A versatile clamp with a padded jaw that can be attached to a variety of surfaces and has multiple mounting points for lights and other equipment.

Matth-Pole: An extendable pole used for holding lightweight items like small lights or microphones.

N

Negative Fill: The process of using a black surface (like duvetyne or the black side of a V-flat) to absorb light and create or enhance shadows.

O

Open Face: A type of lighting fixture that does not have a lens, resulting in a hard, less controlled beam of light.

P

Platypus Clamp: A clamp with two flat, spring-loaded jaws used to hold foam core or bead board. Also known as a "Quacker" or "Duckbill."

R

Redhead: An open-faced 1,000-watt (1K) tungsten lighting fixture.

S

Sandbag: A heavy bag filled with sand or shot, used to weigh down and secure stands and other equipment.

Scissor Clamp: A clamp designed to attach to the metal grid of a drop ceiling, used for mounting lightweight fixtures.

Scrim: A wire mesh screen that is placed in front of a lighting fixture to reduce the intensity of the light without changing its quality.

Silk: A large piece of diffusion fabric used to soften and spread a light source.

Snoot: A cone-shaped tube that fits over a light to narrow its beam into a small, concentrated spot.

Softbox: A fabric enclosure that fits over a light source, with diffusion on the front, to create a soft, even light.

Spud: An adapter, typically a short metal post, used to connect different types of grip gear.

Stinger: An industry term for a heavy-duty extension cord.

V

V-Flat: Two large pieces of foam core taped together on one side to form a "V" shape. They are typically white on one side and black on the other and are used for bouncing or blocking light.

Y

Yoke: The U-shaped bracket that attaches a lighting fixture to a stand, allowing it to be tilted.