Everyone in the world learns to drive because it's a life skill, but I, on the other hand, learned to drive because I dreamt of having my own Fast and Furious moments — in a freaking seven-seater minivan, but whatever. The dream is to race down the wrong lane of a busy highway or crowded city street, skillfully controlling the steering wheel with one hand, dodging oncoming cars while evading a pursuer hot on my tail. That being said, I’m definitely not talking about playing GTA in real life (a hardcore no, no). I mean more on the lines of owning the steering wheel like Steve McQueen in Bullitt or Baby in Baby Driver, you know?

Thank god for action-thrillers, you can say I’m living my dream vicariously through them without even owning a car and living a deathly boring life. In this article, we’ve listed the most iconic car chase sequences that are literal works of art, be it their choreography or thrill quotient.

Most Iconic Car Chase Sequences of All Time

Fasten your seat belts, because these chase sequences are adrenaline roller coasters.

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The chase sequence in Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark features Indiana Jones, who sets out to recover the Ark of the Covenant from the Nazis as they forcefully try to take it to Berlin from Cairo. Indy chases after the truck on a horse, cruising through the desert. The sequence is notable for both its action choreography and Indy’s iconic chase on a horse.

Visually, the sequence is a masterful combination of long tracking shots, close-ups, and rapid cuts, revealing the spatial dynamics in the scene without diluting the thrill, which allows the audience to fully immerse themselves in the moment. Backed by John Williams’ background score, the chase is an absolute thriller.

2. The French Connection (1971)

Director William Friedkin demonstrates a nuanced blend of documentary-style realism in fiction in this thrilling car-chase sequence where Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle sets out on a hot pursuit of an escaping hitman in a civilian car. Friedkin broke multiple traffic rules while filming this sequence as Stuntman Bill Hickman reportedly drove at up to 90mph, smashing into vehicles and obstacles, often dangerously close to hitting real pedestrians and traffic.

Friedkin used multiple cameras and handheld shots from inside the car to mirror the chaos of the frantic pursuit. Personally, I love that Friedkin ditched the background score for a mix of engine roars, honks, ambience, and the sound of screeching tires, allowing the sequence to ground itself into reality.

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max movies are renowned for their intensity and epic chase sequences. One of my favorite sequences is back the way they came in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road Mad Max: Fury Road in which Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) turn forces to attack Immortan’s forces on their tail, reversing the whole pursuit. Upon discovering that Green Place is destroyed and that their chances of survival are completely diminished, Max and Furiosa give up on retreating and instead lead a daring charge directly back through the enemy territory.

The chase features some of the most iconic Mad Max vehicles in hot pursuit of each other, coupled with mind-boggling battle sequences. Every moment is not only drenched in high-octane action, as the vehicles race across the scorching desert in an attempt to hunt each other, but it also explores complex war themes through its choreography, including attack versus defense and an embrace of active resistance instead of a false sense of retreat.

4. Bullitt (1968)

Starring Steve McQueen behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang GT, Peter Yates’ Bullitt features one of the most cult classic car-chase sequences of all time, where Bullitt is being chased by a Dodge Charger down the narrow and crowded streets of San Francisco. Yates skips the background score and relies on ambient noise such as honking and screeching brakes, which further amplifies the urgency of the incident.

The sequence starts slow yet eerie, as Bullitt notices that he is being followed by a Dodge Charger, which transitions into a high-speed chase sequence in the blink of an eye.

Yates has filmed a large chunk of the sequence in real San Francisco locations, including the Mission District, Bernal Heights, and the Guadalupe Canyon Parkway. The urban setting against a topography of steep hills intensifies the stakes. Reportedly, this iconic scene never existed in the source literature, Mute Witness, nor in the original screenplay.

It was producer Phil D’Antoni and Steve McQueen who insisted that the film should have at least one chase sequence. The sequence was later ideated by McQueen himself, who also actively participated in its choreography.

5. The Fast and The Furious (2001)

While the airport runway chase from Fast and Furious 6 is often regarded to be the best chase sequence across the Fast and Furious universe, I can never get over the classic desert tunnel chase in the first movie. Picture this: an entire fleet of the most iconic modified cars, raging down the desert before the hero cars ram into the constricted tunnels inside a stone hill.

The tunnel is narrow, dark, and on the verge of collapsing. But the cars rage on, looking to escape until they explode out of the other side of the mountain. Featuring Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker), this seven-minute-long chase will push the limits of even the most expert driver! (and also CGI and VFX artists!)

6. Baby Driver (2017)

This car-chase sequence is on the more stylized side of the scale. Music is an important element in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver since the titular character, Baby (Ansel Elgort), is heavily influenced by music. Naturally, Wright choreographed the sequence, keeping in synergy with the background score, presenting the sequence as a musical action-montage.

Fast-paced and rhythmic, Wright maintains dynamic editing, with an average shot length of less than 2 seconds during the main chase, while intercutting fast cuts with longer tracking shots to maintain clarity without compromising on the intensity. Wright integrates the urban ambient noises with the music score, allowing the sequence to retain its surrealism while grounding it in reality.

7. The Italian Job (2003)

The Mini Cooper chase through underground tunnels in L.A. is both a technical and artistic feat. What makes the entire sequence even more special is that most of the actors in the sequence did their stunts, including Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron, who spent several weeks in driving school to perfect their driving skills for the stunts.

Also, every Mini Cooper in this sequence had to be modified. From adding extra horsepower in their engines to changing their suspension for jumping sequences, the MINI even had to be modified into an electric vehicle to comply with shooting in LA’s underground metro tunnels. The chase sequence became the mother of the invention of the first electronic MINI Cooper ever.

8. Gone in 60 seconds (1974)

You say you love cars and car chases, yet you haven’t watched this iconic movie. Is that love even real? Written, produced, and starred in by H.B. Halicki (who’s also the stunt driver in the movie), the narrative follows Maindrian Pace, an insurance investigator by day and professional car thief by night, whose expertise in the latter rakes in a lucrative job for him. Pace sets out to fulfill an order of stealing 48 cars in five days against $200,000, placed by a South American drug lord. The first 47 is a cakewalk for Pace, but securing the last one,

Eleanor, the 1973 Mach 1 Ford Mustang (in reality a modified 1971 Fastback Ford Mustang), becomes a hellride with the police hot on its tail. This 4-minute-long car chase (probably one of the longest in cinema history) varies in pacing and features novel choreography with spectacular crashes, tire screeching, and intense driving, ripping through Southern California streets, including Ocean Boulevard, parks, sidewalks, car dealerships, and freeways, with a single man being pursued by an entire fleet of policemen. By the time Pace manages to escape the police, the car is completely destroyed. What he does next will completely blow your mind! A true professional indeed!

9. Vanishing Point (1971)

Richard C. Sarafian heavily relies on natural lighting and live locations to bring this iconic 1970 Dodger Challenger chase to life. In the sequence, a car-delivery worker, Kowalski (Barry Newman), is being hot-tailed by multi-state police for speeding after he embarks on a high-speed journey to fulfil a car delivery from Denver to San Francisco that he bet on doing in record time. Sarafian employs visual motifs such as intersecting curved lines and disappearing roads to underscore Kowalski’s anguish. The sound design blends background music with ambience, emphasising realism alongside symbolism.

10. The Blues Brothers (1980)

The car-chase sequence in John Landis’ The Blues Brothers is wild and chaotic. Set against urban Chicago, it follows Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) as they race down the busy streets of Chicago to raise money to save the orphanage they grew up in, while being relentlessly pursued by police, rival bands, and neo-Nazis. The sequence is considered to be one of the most elaborate car-chase sequences filmed at the time, involving a large stunt team executing complex action with an even larger number of cars that were wrecked during filming. This chase is dramatic and loud: an iconic slapstick that satirises conventional chase tropes by pushing them to absurd heights.

11. Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Not a car chase, but widely considered to be one of the most spectacular motorcycle chases in cinema history, Terminator 2: Judgement Day’s chase sequence took more than six weeks to plan. Meticulously executed by stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, the chase sequence was listed among the top 10 stunts of all time by CNN and secured stuntman Peter Kent a place in the Hollywood Stuntman’s Hall of Fame.

Throughout, director James Cameron is focused on interweaving stunts that would be impossible for a mortal to perform, drilling the cyborg stature of the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) deep into our psyche. Reloading a Marushin M1887 shotgun while riding a heavy bike like a Harley is not something you can expect out of any mortal without a fatal injury.

So, a lengthened lever loop was added to the shot. Similarly, many such detailed adjustments and logistical precautions were taken while filming the sequence to ensure that the essence of a battle between human and machine is compromised in no way. Reportedly, more than half of the budget was dedicated to stunt sequences in Judgement Day, and every penny was indeed money well spent.

Which is your favorite in the list?