In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins sits down with Oscar-winning editor Paul Rogers, best known for his work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. Paul opens up about his journey from Alabama to Hollywood, founding the post-production company Parallax, and how personal experiences—like fatherhood and burnout—reshaped his approach to creativity and work.

The conversation dives deep into balancing artistic passion with sustainable working habits, challenging the toxic grind culture in filmmaking, and embracing a more holistic view of success in the industry.

In this episode, we discuss: The origins of Paul's career and his path to editing

How Parallax was founded and its evolving mission

The “one for me, one for them” model—redefining it for sustainability

How COVID redefined Paul’s understanding of work-life balance

Setting boundaries in the film industry and learning to say no

The creative benefits of rest and “collecting experiences”

How fame after winning an Oscar impacted his workflow

