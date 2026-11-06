While tilt-shift lenses are still mostly used for photography, having a unique perspective lens in your bag can be a nice addition to keep on hand in case you need a special shot. And as more content creators work in hybrid photo and video spaces, having more options is always nice.

This new Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens aims to balance speed and precision as a wide-angle option for your full-frame cameras. Now available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L-mount, Fuji GFX, and Hasselblad XCD, this new Zero-D Tilt-Shift lens from Venus Optics is worth exploring.

The Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens Designed to offer a strong maximum aperture with precise perspective and focus plane control, this new Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens from Venus Optics will feature a ±12mm shift capability that should allow shooters to correct converging vertical lines directly in-camera, while the ±10° tilt adjustment enables manipulation of the focus plane for expanded depth-of-field control or creative miniature-style effects. Plus, with Laowa's Zero-D optical design, shooters should be able to further minimize distortion at the source and capture clean, natural geometry across the frame. The lens should be sophisticated in its design too, incorporating 13 elements in 10 groups, including extra-low dispersion, ultra-high refraction, and aspherical elements to help it maintain sharpness and clarity across your wide compositions.

Price and Availability Credit: Venus Optics The Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens will include most of your standard lens perks too, as it will sport a standard 77mm front filter thread and it will include a built-in 360° rotating tripod support with an integrated Arca-type plate too. For more info, here are the full specs and purchase options. Medium Format | f/2 to f/22 Aperture

19mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Wide-Angle Perspective Shifting Prime

±12mm Shift for Distortion Correction

±10° Tilt for Focus Plane Control

Manual Focus Design | 9.8" Close Focus

Built-In Support with Arca-Swiss Plate

14-Blade Iris

Four UHR and Five ED Optical Elements

77mm Front Filter Thread