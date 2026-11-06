This New Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens Aims to Capture More Light and Unlock More Speed and Precision
The new Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens is here, promising some unique perspective controls for photographers and videographers.
While tilt-shift lenses are still mostly used for photography, having a unique perspective lens in your bag can be a nice addition to keep on hand in case you need a special shot. And as more content creators work in hybrid photo and video spaces, having more options is always nice.
This new Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens aims to balance speed and precision as a wide-angle option for your full-frame cameras. Now available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, L-mount, Fuji GFX, and Hasselblad XCD, this new Zero-D Tilt-Shift lens from Venus Optics is worth exploring.
The Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens
Designed to offer a strong maximum aperture with precise perspective and focus plane control, this new Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens from Venus Optics will feature a ±12mm shift capability that should allow shooters to correct converging vertical lines directly in-camera, while the ±10° tilt adjustment enables manipulation of the focus plane for expanded depth-of-field control or creative miniature-style effects.
Plus, with Laowa's Zero-D optical design, shooters should be able to further minimize distortion at the source and capture clean, natural geometry across the frame.
The lens should be sophisticated in its design too, incorporating 13 elements in 10 groups, including extra-low dispersion, ultra-high refraction, and aspherical elements to help it maintain sharpness and clarity across your wide compositions.
Price and Availability
Credit: Venus Optics
The Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens will include most of your standard lens perks too, as it will sport a standard 77mm front filter thread and it will include a built-in 360° rotating tripod support with an integrated Arca-type plate too.
For more info, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Medium Format | f/2 to f/22 Aperture
- 19mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Wide-Angle Perspective Shifting Prime
- ±12mm Shift for Distortion Correction
- ±10° Tilt for Focus Plane Control
- Manual Focus Design | 9.8" Close Focus
- Built-In Support with Arca-Swiss Plate
- 14-Blade Iris
- Four UHR and Five ED Optical Elements
- 77mm Front Filter Thread
Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens
Combining class-leading maximum aperture with precise perspective and focus plane control, the Laowa 24mm f/2 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens from Venus Optics provides a 19mm full-frame equivalence for medium format FUJIFILM G-mount cameras and is designed for applications that demand architectural accuracy.
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