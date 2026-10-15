When you think about your favorite movie moms, they're the ones who stand up for their kids, protect them, and do a great job just being there when you need a shoulder to cry on or some deep advice. They fit into those archetypes we see in our own mothers and bring out the best in us.

Unless you're really into the horror genre.

Because horror movie moms are the complete opposite.

They're oppressive, insane, evil, and unkind. They make sure you have the worst day of your life and have no problem sacrificing you to a demon if it means saving their own skin.

Today, I want to go over the absolute worst horror mommies to ever grace the silver screen.

Let's dive in.

Margaret White (Carrie, 1976)

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Man, Prom and your parents are already in a tricky situation. They want to like impart some insane wisdom on you, and you just want to have fun; now multiply that by a thousand if you had Carrie's mom.

There's a reason for Piper Laurie’s Oscar-nominated performance as Margaret White: it's so good because she captures the universal trauma between teens and parents. But she takes it ot an oppressive level as a fundamentalist who believes all natural human development is an inherent sin.

And teens, well, they're developing!

Margaret locks her telekinetic daughter Carrie in a prayer closet, berates her body, and views any attempt at normalcy as a fast track to damnation.

Come on, mom!

Director Brian De Palma lets his actors shine and hits them with the dramatic lighting and suburban set design that only accentuates the story.

Pamela Voorhees (Friday the 13th, 1980)

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I think about the Mom in this movie all the time. I actually think the movie Scream made her more famous, because it reminded a new generation that she was the real killer.

Yes, before Jason wore the hockey mask, Camp Crystal Lake's body count grew thanks to his vengeful mother.

Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) is the perfect paradigm of the protective mother. After her son drowns thanks to promiscuous camp counselors, Mrs. Voorhees slaughters any teenager who dares step foot on the campgrounds.

And we revel in the reveal that it's been her all along.

Also, now that I'm a parent, I am kind of on her side. She just wanted her kid to have a good week at camp. Is that too much to ask?

Norma Bates (Psycho, 1960)

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Okay, does this count?

We really only see flashes of Norman as a mother, but Alfred Hitchcock's original masterpiece gives us a perspective on the trauma she inflicted on Norman. So much so that he has to become her to kill.

That can't be a good Mom.

Norma conditioned her son to believe that desire was dirty and independence was betrayal. And showers were the perfect place to stab.

When we finally see her skeleton, we can sense the evil lurking behind it. And that evil became generational trauma.

Joan Crawford (Mommie Dearest, 1981)

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If you think the 80s are overrepresented in this list, I think the better question is: why did so many people in the 80s write about bad mothers? What was going on with you people?

This movie is so funny, I think you have to see it. Most people just know them as makeup, not the full-blown psychological horror film that's perfect to reference.

Faye Dunaway’s wildly intense portrayal of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford turns the domestic home into a minefield of unpredictable rage and wire hangers. The scrubbing scenes still freak me out.

The horror here is narcissism and abuse and control of public image that snowballs into this sense of dread and anger as you see the kids really go through it.

Annie Graham (Hereditary, 2018)

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If I ever meet Ari Aster, I'm going to give him a hug. The guy seems to need it. This movie is like an exploration of ancestral trauma through the lens of horror. If you don't want the PhD explanation, it's also a damn good occult horror film.

Toni Collette delivers a legendary performance as Annie Graham. She's on the edge, and her family is falling apart, sometimes literally. There's also this acceptance that this is all because of her deeply dysfunctional lineage, which she can't control, and could be controlling her.

Moms want to give their kids the good parts of them; what happens when you also give them the bad?

Summing It All Up

These are all great movies to watch this Halloween. Especially if Mom is in town. They're scary, dysfunctional, and deeply weird. More importantly, they pull out all the feelings we have about Mom and put them on Front Street for all to see.

Which other matriarchs should be on this list?