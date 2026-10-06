Other Mommy is one of the buzziest horror releases this autumn. In a time when horror titles like Sinners, Obsession, and Backrooms have reigned supreme over the conversation, it can be intimidating for those not in the know to feel like they’re on equal footing in conversations about the genre with die-hard film buffs.

Never fear! I’m here to break down everything you need to know in order to walk into those conversations about Other Mommy with confidence and all the facts at your fingertips.

What Is Other Mommy About?

Synopsis: On the official website for Universal Pictures, the distributor of Other Mommy, the plot is described as “a terrifying trip into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.”

Source Material: Other Mommy is based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman, which was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award (though it lost to Gwendolyn Kiste’s The Haunting of Velkwood).

Malerman is probably best known as the author of the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box , which was adapted into a smash-hit Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock in 2018. His on-screen experience also includes writing two episodes of Shudder’s Creepshow anthology series, executive producing the Netflix spinoff Bird Box: Barcelona, and directing the upcoming documentary To All the Books, which documents the process of writing a novel.

Who Made Other Mommy?

Blumhouse (production company): Blumhouse Productions is one of the most important companies in the modern horror genre. The company, which was co-founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, makes movies in a variety of genres (including Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman), they are best known for their low-cost high-yield horror movies and franchises, including Paranormal Activity , The Purge, M3GAN, and Insidious.

Because their movies are often low-budget and thus low-risk, they have a reputation for allowing auteurs like Jordan Peele (Get Out), Curry Barker (Obsession), Scott Derrickson (Sinister), and Mike Flanagan (Oculus) to push the envelope and produce interesting work. More and more, they have also taken on major IP projects, producing new installments in horror franchises like Halloween and The Exorcist.

Atomic Monster (production company): Atomic Monster is the production company founded by filmmaker James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Aquaman, Furious 7) in 2014. In addition to producing Wan’s own movies (including The Conjuring 2 and Malignant), the company is behind the Conjuring Universe and other major releases including Lights Out, M3GAN, Night Swim, The Monkey, and non-horror titles including Mortal Kombat and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

After bursting onto the scene in 2004 with the franchise-kickstarting Saw, Wan’s second big hit was a Blumhouse movie: 2010’s Insidious . The filmmaker has now come full circle, as Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse in 2024.

Video embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuZnRUcoWos

Rob Savage (director): Rob Savage is a filmmaker who fits perfectly into the Blumhouse mold, having broken out with the 2020 feature Host, a supernatural shocker that follows a pandemic-era Zoom séance going horribly wrong. The movie only cost $100,000 and became so popular on Shudder that it launched Savage’s horror career. He followed Host with another pandemic-themed screenlife movie, Dashcam (which was produced by Blumhouse), and the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman.

Nathan Elston (screenwriter): Other Mommy is the first movie to feature a screenplay by Nathan Elston, who cut his teeth in a variety of assistant roles on television shows including Blue Bloods, The Deuce, and Katy Keene before going on to join the writing staff of the HBO hit Succession . He has also done revisions on the script for an upcoming untitled Lionsgate home invasion movie that is currently in the works with director Julian Labrádor.

Jessica Chastain (lead actress): Jessica Chastain, who plays both Ursula and the titular entity in Other Mommy, is a 49-year-old actress who had a string of breakout roles in major movies from the early 2010s, including Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, Tate Taylor’s The Help, and Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty . Since then, she has worked with more major filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan (Interstellar), Guillermo del Toro (Crimson Peak), and Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game) in addition to starring in major franchise movies such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It: Chapter Two.

After being nominated for Oscars for her roles in The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, she finally won one for the 2021 televangelist biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye .

‘Other Mommy (2026) Credit: Universal Pictures

And yes, she looks a lot like Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World . Don’t get them confused.

Supporting Cast: The supporting cast of Other Mommy includes Jay Duplass (an indie filmmaking giant who frequently collaborates with his brother Mark and has directed Jeff, Who Lives at Home and The Baltimorons, produced Safety Not Guaranteed and The Skeleton Twins, and starred in Transparent and Sterling Point) as Ursula’s husband Russ, Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) as her daughter Bela, and Karen Allen (Cruising, Starman, the Indiana Jones franchise as Marion Ravenwood) as her mother Grandma Ruth, alongside Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Arian Moayed (the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms. Marvel, and Wonder Man), and Dichen Lachman (Severance).

Key Talking Points for Other Mommy

Jessica Chastain’s Double Role: The biggest talking point for Other Mommy is definitely going to be the juicy role that has been given to Jessica Chastain. Playing both a human mother and her unearthly doppelgänger will give the actress the opportunity to show off her range. It will inevitably draw comparisons to Jordan Peele’s 2019 movie Us , a Blumhouse feature about people being attacked by their own doppelgängers, which gave similar acting opportunities to a star-studded cast that included Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Winston Duke.

Depictions of Motherhood in Horror: Other Mommy is the latest in a line of “ elevated horror ” movies that use onscreen scares to metaphorically examine the dark side of motherhood. These titles include The Babadook (an Australian movie starring Essie Davis about a mother struggling to raise her child while processing grief over the death of her husband), Hereditary (which stars Toni Collette as a woman whose own mother recently died), Birth/Rebirth (which stars Judy Reyes as a mother who participates in a Frankensteinian experiment to resurrect her daughter), and Never Let Go (which stars Halle Berry as an overprotective mother trying to save her children from a menace they’re not sure is real).

Similarities with Mama: It is highly likely that Other Mommy will be compared with Andy Muschietti’s 2013 horror movie Mama, with which it has many strange similarities. In addition to following a ghostly alternate mother figure haunting a family, it stars Jessica Chastain!

And there you have it! You’re ready to talk about Other Mommy like an expert! Go forth, and make sure to visit the comments and let us know what you think of the movie!