Last night, I went to the Academy Museum and watched Apocalypse Now: Final Cut in 4K DCP. It was the first time I had ever seen that version of the movie, and it got me thinking...what's the difference between it and the other cuts of the movie?

Over the decades, Coppola and editor Walter Murch have re-edited the film into three official widely released versions, along with a legendary bootleg cut circulating among cinephiles.

So, if you are trying to decide which version to watch, or studying how editing reshapes narrative pacing and tone, here is a complete breakdown of every major cut of Apocalypse Now.

Let's dive in.

The Original Theatrical Cut - 153 Minutes (1979)

I'm going to say at the top: this is the version you should watch if you had to choose one. In my opinion, it's the cleanest and best. It's also the version that won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and earned eight Academy Award nominations.

I think this represents Coppola finding the perfect blend between art and commerce. He was freaking out about runtime with the distributor and just cut a movie for experience. It really sings and is never slow.

You're descending into madness the whole time.

Key Characteristics: Streamlined narrative, fast pacing, surreal atmosphere.

Streamlined narrative, fast pacing, surreal atmosphere. Famous Omissions: Skips the French Plantation sequence entirely, omits additional Playboy Playmate encounters, and keeps Kurtz's compound introduction brief.

Skips the French Plantation sequence entirely, omits additional Playboy Playmate encounters, and keeps Kurtz's compound introduction brief. Verdict: Widely considered the most narratively focused and cinematic version.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Apocalypse Now Redux - 202 Minutes (2001)

Okay, funny story: when this got rereleased, I begged my Dad to take me. He didn't. He kept telling me I wouldn't like it. He was right. When I finally saw this version years later....I was not happy.

Coppola and editor Walter Murch returned to the original camera negative to restore 49 minutes of unreleased footage that is really cool to experience once, but does not make it a better movie. Redux transforms the film from a tight, driving thriller into an expansive, sprawling epic that runs over three hours and slows the movie to a considerable crawl.

Major Restorations: Includes the controversial French Plantation sequence that involves a political debate about the multiple wars in Vietnam, a romance scene where Willard smokes opium, I think, and has sex with a French widow, an extended sequence where Willard steals Kilgore's surfboard, and a second encounter with the Playboy Playmates stranded in a rainstorm where it's implied Chef has sex with one of them who has lost her mind.

Includes the controversial French Plantation sequence that involves a political debate about the multiple wars in Vietnam, a romance scene where Willard smokes opium, I think, and has sex with a French widow, an extended sequence where Willard steals Kilgore's surfboard, and a second encounter with the Playboy Playmates stranded in a rainstorm where it's implied Chef has sex with one of them who has lost her mind. Tone Shift: The added scenes slow the momentum significantly, emphasizing the war's surreal thematic absurdity rather than Willard's immediate mission. It's more of a dream than a movie, which is interesting, but I felt like it took me out of the urgency of the mission.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Apocalypse Now Final Cut - 183 Minutes (2019)

Having seen this for the first time last night, it's fresh in my mind. I liked it, but I still hate that Plantation scene. It comes right before the climax and is a non sequitur that sucks the air out of Laurence Fishburne's death and feels so divergent.

But this version was created for the film’s 40th anniversary, and Final Cut is Coppola’s definitive vision. That's the one he's most proud of and thinks is the best.

Many people say that his addition of the plantation scene here is another auteur touch, showing a family eating, fighting, and loving, which evokes his Italian roots.

It was sourced from a 4K restoration of the original camera negative.

What Stayed: Coppola kept the French Plantation sequence, believing it provides crucial context regarding colonialism and the history of the Vietnam conflict.

Coppola kept the French Plantation sequence, believing it provides crucial context regarding colonialism and the history of the Vietnam conflict. What Was Cut: Removed the Playboy Playmate rainstorm encounter and trimmed the surfboard theft sub-plot to tighten the middle act. I really do love the surfboard scenes; they are funny and tense.

Removed the Playboy Playmate rainstorm encounter and trimmed the surfboard theft sub-plot to tighten the middle act. I really do love the surfboard scenes; they are funny and tense. Audio & Visuals: Remastered in Dolby Vision with a spatial Meyer Sound audio mix, making it technically the highest-quality presentation available. Seeing this on the best screen in America with the best sound was a revelation.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The 289-Minute Workprint Cut - 289 Minutes (Bootleg)

I found a version of this on YouTube; it's grainy, but I'll add it below. This is a completely unreleased 5-hour bootleg assembly cut that circulated among film collectors via VHS and low-res digital files.

It's got a ton of footage I have never seen and is not really a movie as much as a study in what editing does to make a movie.

Highlights: Includes extended dialogue between Willard and Kurtz, additional combat sequences, raw audio tracks, and alternate needle drops (including extensive music by T. Rex).

Includes extended dialogue between Willard and Kurtz, additional combat sequences, raw audio tracks, and alternate needle drops (including extensive music by T. Rex). Significance: Useful strictly as an archival study tool for film students and editors interested in documentary-style assembly edits.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Which Cut Should You Watch?

As I said up top, I would implore first-time viewers of this movie to see the 1979 Theatrical Cut. Its narrative tension preserves the hallucinatory urgency of Willard's journey up the river, and I think the payoff with Brando's Kurtz's is the best in any version ever.

If you want to nerd out, then check the other two. I prefer the 2019 to Redux, but I don't think they're that different, and I guess if I were choosing, maybe I would rewatch the Redux because what's an extra 20-plus minutes if you're already trying to watch a dreamlike nightmare about Vietnam? Might as well see all the crazy stuff.

Summing It All Up

Coppola is one of those directors who endlessly tweak and reconfigure. I suppose I am happy he's not doing this with The Godfather, although I actually think his edit of Part III is superior.

Have you seen these versions? Which one is your favorite?