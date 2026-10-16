Big news for high-end filmmakers and cinematographers as ARRI has unveiled a notable new Software Update Package (SUP) that adds new features and capabilities to its full range of current 35mm and 65mm ALEXA cameras.

This new release will introduce full Focusbug Cine RT integration through the camera SERIAL port, new focus marker capabilities, and depth of field ramping for live productions.

Here’s what you need to know about ARRI SUP 6.2.0 and what's new for these popular ARRI ALEXA cameras.





ARRI SUP 6.2.0 Announced today and available on ARRI’s technical services page, the company has introduced SUP 6.2.0 for all of its current 35mm and 65mm format ALEXA cameras, which will include updates for the following models: ALEXA 35

ALEXA 35 Xtreme

ALEXA 35 Live

ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme

ALEXA 265 This SUP 6.2.0 introduces full Focusbug Cine RT integration through the SERIAL port for each camera, plus shared focus marks and overlays, and adds depth-of-field ramping for live productions. See on Instagram