ARRI’s Latest Update to Bring Full Focusbug Cine RT Integration to its 35mm and 65mm ALEXA Cameras
ARRI has introduced its latest Software Update Package for its current 35mm and 65mm ALEXA cameras, adding new integrations and capabilities.
Big news for high-end filmmakers and cinematographers as ARRI has unveiled a notable new Software Update Package (SUP) that adds new features and capabilities to its full range of current 35mm and 65mm ALEXA cameras.
This new release will introduce full Focusbug Cine RT integration through the camera SERIAL port, new focus marker capabilities, and depth of field ramping for live productions.
Here’s what you need to know about ARRI SUP 6.2.0 and what's new for these popular ARRI ALEXA cameras.
ARRI SUP 6.2.0
Announced today and available on ARRI’s technical services page, the company has introduced SUP 6.2.0 for all of its current 35mm and 65mm format ALEXA cameras, which will include updates for the following models:
- ALEXA 35
- ALEXA 35 Xtreme
- ALEXA 35 Live
- ALEXA 35 Live Xtreme
- ALEXA 265
This SUP 6.2.0 introduces full Focusbug Cine RT integration through the SERIAL port for each camera, plus shared focus marks and overlays, and adds depth-of-field ramping for live productions.
How to Download and Install
As with all firmware updates and SUPs released by ARRI or other brands, it can sometimes be best practice to wait a few weeks to update your cameras in case these updates bring about any new issues.
However, if you’re feeling good about these ARRI updates and are excited to check them out, they're available now on the company’s website here.
ARRI asks all users to review the release notes and consult each camera’s manual for SUP 6.2.0 to ensure optimal operation, and they also recommend updating to this version eventually—though they advise against updating during active production.
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