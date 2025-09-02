When I was a kid, I would unsheath my plastic sword and imagine epic battles I was having against all sorts of enemies, foreign and domestic. These fights were inspired by the movies I loved: swashbucklers where the good guys wielded steel.

As I grew older, my love for those movies only grew stronger.

Today, I want to go over fifteen fight scenes with swords that I think are cinema's best.

Let's dive in.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938): Robin Hood vs. Sir Guy of Gisbourne This is the duel that set the gold standard. It gets that we just want to see good and evil square off, and we want long takes of swords clashing so it looks and feels real. The climactic fight between Errol Flynn's heroic Robin and Basil Rathbone's dastardly Sir Guy is a masterclass in Golden Age action.

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980): Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader The lightsaber duel in the carbon-freezing chamber of Cloud City is a landmark moment in cinematic history. It's a slower battle than we see in the sequels, but it has the benefit of such a cool location and some really cool moves. Of course, we remember it for the iconic line, "I am your father..."

The Princess Bride (1987): The Duel on the Cliffs of Insanity This was the fight that inspired me for my entire youth. The duel between Westley (as the Man in Black) and Inigo Montoya is a masterclass in character-driven action. The choreography was done by the legendary Bob Anderson. The fight seamlessly transitions between left-handed and right-handed fencing, showcasing the actors' dedication to getting this stuff right. It's wondrous.

Rob Roy (1995): Robert Roy MacGregor vs. Archibald Cunningham I think Rob Roy is a criminally underseen movie. The fight between Liam Neeson's MacGregor and Tim Roth's Cunningham is not a graceful dance but a savage exchange of powerful, thuggish blows with heavy broadswords. I love how angry and clunky it is as they work to kill one another.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000): Yu Shu Lien vs. Jen Yu Ang Lee's Wuxia masterpiece redefined martial arts choreography for a global audience. And the duel between Michelle Yeoh's Yu Shu Lien and Zhang Ziyi's Jen Yu might be the best martial arts duel of all time. The scene is not only a showcase of incredible physical feats but also a powerful expression of the characters' conflicting emotions. It's amazing.

Gladiator (2000): Maximus vs. Tigris of Gaul Ridley Scott's epic features numerous brutal and compelling action scenes, but the gladiatorial fight between Maximus and the undefeated Tigris stands out. The added threat of chained tigers circling the arena floor elevates the tension to an almost unbearable level. And we see Maximus not only defeat his enemies but also win the crowd and all the power.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003): The Bride vs. The Crazy 88 Quentin Tarantino's homage to martial arts cinema culminates in an audacious and bloody ballet of katana slices. The fight is a masterwork of staging, shifting from wide shots of chaotic melee to intimate, brutal encounters shot in the Hong Kong style.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999): The Duel of the Fates The climactic three-way battle between Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Sith Lord Darth Maul is arguably the most visually spectacular duel in Star Wars. Set to John Williams' thunderous "Duel of the Fates," the fight is a breathtaking display of complex choreography. You're on the edge of your seat the whole time.

The Mask of Zorro (1998): Zorro vs. Elena in the Stable This is one of the sexiest movie scenes of all time. I mean, it's like phallic imagery 101 as these two battle and then Zorro cuts Elena's clothes off. When I was a kid, this was my sexual awakening. I was never the same after. The fight's genius lies in how it uses swordplay as a form of flirtation. It's so hot.

Hero (2002): Nameless vs. Sky in the Rain Zhang Yimou's martial arts epic treats its action sequences like visual poetry. The duel between Nameless (Jet Li) and Sky (Donnie Yen) is so picturesque and serene. You see these two masters using all their skills to tell us a story in their battle.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003): Jack Sparrow vs. Will Turner This scene perfectly encapsulates the swashbuckling tone of the franchise. The duel in the blacksmith's shop is a brilliantly inventive and entertaining fight that utilizes every aspect of its environment to get you to understand and root for these characters. Will is all honor, Jack is all deceit, and they face off here.

Sanjuro (1962): Sanjuro vs. Hanbei Muroto No list of sword fights is complete without acknowledging the master, Akira Kurosawa. The final duel in Sanjuro is the absolute antithesis of a long, drawn-out battle. It is a masterclass in building unbearable tension until a lightning-fast strike unleashes a gush of blood.

Seven Samurai (1954): The Final Battle in the Rain Akira Kurosawa's final battle, set in a muddy, rain-drenched village, is a masterpiece of action filmmaking. It's a brutal melee that takes us all over, showcasing the destruction and exhaustion of the heroes.

Kingdom of Heaven (Director's Cut) (2005): Balian vs.Mummad al Fais Another Ridley Scott epic, this film contains numerous gritty and realistic medieval combat scenes. A standout moment is the duel between Balian of Ibelin and Mummad al Fais. They're in the desert fighting a gritty and unapologetic battle where they each showcase their skills.

Summing It Up These are my favorite sword fights in cinema history, but I bet you have a few others to add. There were a couple that could have made the list.

Let me know what you think in the comments.