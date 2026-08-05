DaVinci Resolve Adds Support for Sony FX5 X-OCN and API Scripting With Latest Update
DaVinci Resolve Update 21.0.4 is out, adding helpful proxy clip updates and support for additional X-OCN formats.
More updates are on the way for DaVinci Resolve, as Blackmagic Design has announced that the latest firmware update is now available for the popular NLE. DaVinci Resolve update 21.0.4 is set to add support for relinking proxy clips in different formats, as well as additional X-OCN formats.
There’s also an update for API scripting support for reviewing selected clips on the timeline, plus general performance and stability improvements. Here’s everything you need to know.
DaVinci Resolve Update 21.0.4
Similar to past updates, this isn’t a major reworking of DaVinci Resolve, but rather a routine update that serves as both maintenance and a way to add a few new features that filmmakers might be interested in or have recently requested.
The best example of this is added support for additional X-OCN formats to accommodate the new Sony FX5. The update will now also let DRT imports automatically relink to existing next clips if preset, as part of this slight overhaul that now lets relink clips relink proxies across different formats.
If you’re curious, here’s the full list of updates for all the features that have been added or updated with DaVinci Resolve 21.0.4:
- Relink clips can now relink proxies with different formats.
- DRT imports automatically relink to existing nested clips if present.
- Selected clip stays in view with clip filter changes in the Color page.
- Support for importing Affinity legacy file formats.
- Support for Sony FX-5 X-OCN clips.
- Scripting API to get timeline clip selection.
- Scripting API to get timeline object from media pool timeline entry.
- SetRenderSettings API options for handles, extents and data burn.
- Addressed realtime playback issues on large cached timelines.
- Addressed power bin navigation bar issue in media pool windows.
- Addressed segment clip suffixes in media management.
- Addressed issue with edit index ordering.
- Addressed source viewer audio issue when pasting timecode.
- Addressed multiple retime speed curve editing issues.
- Addressed path length issues for Fusion templates on Windows.
- Addressed missing marker notes tag for data burn in.
- Addressed issue with decoding some DPX files.
- Addressed issue with decoding some CR2 stills.
- Addressed issue with H.264 software decoding on Windows.
- General performance and stability improvements.
Credit: Blackmagic Design
How to Download and Install
Same drill as always: downloading and installing the latest updates for DaVinci Resolve is quite easy either in-app or by heading to Blackmagic Design’s website here.
You can also review the minimum system requirements.
Minimum system requirements for Mac OS
- macOS 15 Sequoia or later.
- 8 GB of system memory or 16 GB when using Fusion.
- For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.
- Apple Silicon-based computer.
Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Windows 10 Creators Update.
- 16 GB of system memory or 32 GB when using Fusion.
- For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.
- Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 4 GB of VRAM.
- GPU that supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 12.8.
- AMD/Intel official drivers from your GPU manufacturer.
- NVIDIA Studio driver 581.57 or newer.
Minimum system requirements for Windows for Arm
- Windows 11 for ARM.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series processor.
- 16 GB of system memory or 32 GB for 4K or when using Fusion.
Minimum system requirements for Linux
- Rocky Linux 8.6.
- 32 GB of system memory.
- For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.
- Discrete GPU with at least 4 GB of VRAM.
- GPU that supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 12.8.
- AMD official drivers from your GPU manufacturer.
- NVIDIA Studio driver 580.119.02 or newer.
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