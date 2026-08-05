More updates are on the way for DaVinci Resolve, as Blackmagic Design has announced that the latest firmware update is now available for the popular NLE. DaVinci Resolve update 21.0.4 is set to add support for relinking proxy clips in different formats, as well as additional X-OCN formats.

There’s also an update for API scripting support for reviewing selected clips on the timeline, plus general performance and stability improvements. Here’s everything you need to know.

DaVinci Resolve Update 21.0.4 Similar to past updates, this isn’t a major reworking of DaVinci Resolve, but rather a routine update that serves as both maintenance and a way to add a few new features that filmmakers might be interested in or have recently requested. The best example of this is added support for additional X-OCN formats to accommodate the new Sony FX5. The update will now also let DRT imports automatically relink to existing next clips if preset, as part of this slight overhaul that now lets relink clips relink proxies across different formats. If you’re curious, here’s the full list of updates for all the features that have been added or updated with DaVinci Resolve 21.0.4: Relink clips can now relink proxies with different formats.

DRT imports automatically relink to existing nested clips if present.

Selected clip stays in view with clip filter changes in the Color page.

Support for importing Affinity legacy file formats.

Support for Sony FX-5 X-OCN clips.

Scripting API to get timeline clip selection.

Scripting API to get timeline object from media pool timeline entry.

SetRenderSettings API options for handles, extents and data burn.

Addressed realtime playback issues on large cached timelines.

Addressed power bin navigation bar issue in media pool windows.

Addressed segment clip suffixes in media management.

Addressed issue with edit index ordering.

Addressed source viewer audio issue when pasting timecode.

Addressed multiple retime speed curve editing issues.

Addressed path length issues for Fusion templates on Windows.

Addressed missing marker notes tag for data burn in.

Addressed issue with decoding some DPX files.

Addressed issue with decoding some CR2 stills.

Addressed issue with H.264 software decoding on Windows.

General performance and stability improvements. Credit: Blackmagic Design