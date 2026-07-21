Well, this is pretty cool. The other day, we covered an inflatable light mat that could double as a water raft for navigating a river, and today we have a foldable solar panel that can be carried like a backpack to power your remote shoots.

And for remote shoots, we mean like very, very remote. Introduced by CAME-TV, this new VOLTRABLE Foldable Solar Panel V30A aims to be the ultimate power solution for explorers, adventurous filmmakers, and content creators.

Here’s what you need to know about this new remote power solution.

CAME-TV VOLTRABLE 30W Foldable Solar Panel Credit: CAME-TV Tailored for the adventurous outdoorsy type of explorers and possible content creators, this foldable solar power solution is quite unique—as far as portable solar panels go. Capable of being folded down to a quite compact size, this solution from CAME-TV fits in your backpack and can be folded or unfolded to capture the sun’s energy when you’re out on your adventures. Ideally designed for camping, hiking, RV trips, or other remote adventures, the solution isn’t conceived specifically for filmmaking or hybrid content creation, but it could be used for these purposes quite easily. The CAME-TV VOLTRABLE 30W Foldable Solar Panel weighs just over 2 lb and can be folded to a compact size of 21.3 x 30.3 x 2.2 cm. When unfolded and unfurled, it will be a 64.2 x 30.3 cm panel, which should help maximize its sun exposure.