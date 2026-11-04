As Canon often does, the company is rolling out another batch of firmware updates not just for one camera, but for several all at once. This latest firmware rollout adds new recording specs, features, and improvements for the EOS C400, EOS C80, and EOS C50.

These popular Canon EOS Cinema cameras should benefit from improved slow-motion recording features, plus a new ability to change sensor modes via assignable buttons. There are other helpful updates and improvements too, so let’s check it all out.

Latest Canon Firmware Updates While Canon obviously has a huge range of cameras, lenses, and other gear to constantly keep up to date, it’s nice to see them shine some R&D light onto their cinema lineup with this new batch of firmware updates. The EOS C400, EOS C80, EOS C50, and even the EOS R5 C are set to get improvements, including advanced multi-camera matching, audio and autofocus in slow & Fast motion recording modes, and support for a 1/8000 shutter speed and external flash. Another notable update is that the company has announced a new, free Camera Control sensor that offers all-in-one remote camera control for PTZ cameras.

Slow Motion and Assignable Sensor Mode Button For cinematographers, high-frame-rate Slow & Fast (S&F) recording has often required DPs to sacrifice key features like live audio monitoring and automated subject tracking. This update should reduce that burden by enabling autofocus at additional frame rates in S&F mode (72, 75, 90, and 96 fps), as well as external audio transmission via SDI and HDMI. The Canon EOS C400, EOS C80, and EOS C50 cameras will also now be able to change sensor modes via assignable buttons, which should help them switch angles more quickly without changing lenses or accessing the camera menu. Credit: Canon