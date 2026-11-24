Happy holidays to you, the new large-format cinematographer. If you’ve ever been curious about making the jump from your boring cinema cameras and their non-large-format capabilities, now might be the time to upgrade, as Fujifilm now has a new entry point: the GFX ETERNA 55 large-format cinema camera.

Available now as a body-only version, which substantially lowers the entry price compared with previous versions with accessories, this might be a new building block to get started in large format. Let’s check it out.

Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 Body Only Version When first announced back in 2025 , the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 has been one of the most fascinating cinema cameras ever developed. From the jump, its goal was to bring the company’s vaunted photographic history to a video-centric form and, depending on who you ask, the company’s first-ever filmmaking camera. Built around a large-format sensor that covers Open Gate and a range of additional formats, the GFX ETERNA 55 brings a range of features designed for exceptional video capture and seamless integration with FUJIFILM G lenses. It’s also, as you might guess, quite pricey to get started, with the previous lowest entry point on B&H at $16,499 for a package that came with an LCD, body cap, and power adapter.

A New Entry Point for Large Format Credit: Fujifilm And while you still might want or need some of these accessories, or even some from the even more expensive kit that comes with a GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens, this body-only version represents a new low entry point for this large-format cinema camera. Now, will it be right for you and your filmmaking needs today? That’s a question for you to decide. But if you’d like the option, it’s here now, with units expected to start shipping at this price point soon. For more info, here are the full specs and purchase options, including this new body-only version. Large-Format Sensor, Variable ND

4K48 4:3 Open Gate, 6.3K24 Super 35

14.5-Stop Dynamic Range, Dual-Native ISO

Internal ProRes 422 HQ, H.265, Proxies

Ext HDMI 10-Bit Uncompressed, 12-Bit Raw

3" 3:2 Touchscreen LCD Screens

20 Film Simulations, F-Log2/C 3D LUTs

FUJIFILM G and ARRI PL Lens Mounts

Ethernet, BLE with TG-BT1/ATOMOS AirGlu

CFexpress and SD Card Slots, USB-C Port