With the amount of updates that Blackmagic Design puts out each year for DaVinci Resolve (as well as for their many high-end cinema cameras, too, for that matter), it can be hard to keep track of all of the new features worth exploring.

This latest DaVinci Resolve 20.2 update is quite notable as well, as it added support for immersive EXR workflows and streaming content from Fusion to Apple Vision Pro, plus improved track patching and ripple trim controls as well.

To help you, and all of us really, stay up-to-date on the latest features and workflows within Resolve, Blackmagic Design has put out a helpful new video that goes over everything. Check it out below.