More updates here, both on the way and already here for DaVinci Resolve, as Blackmagic Design has kept its promise to consistently improve its popular NLE regularly throughout the year. This latest update, version 21.0.3, is set to be a pretty neat one as it adds new ease modes for retime speed and frame curves.

The update also adds some improvements for the handling of interlaced media, and QuickSync encode options for those working on older Intel systems. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest update and how to access the latest version for your edits.

DaVinci Resolve Update 21.0.3 As we mentioned above, this latest update isn’t the biggest of all time, but it’s also no insignificant update, as there are some new features and options to explore. The big news here is the addition of new ease modes for retime speed and frame curves. There are also configurable keyframe ease actions, improvements in handling interlaced media, and the DNG pre-tone curve is now enabled by default in new projects. There’s also a pretty sizable amount of general performance boosts and fixes for minor issues. Here’s the full list of all the new features and updates: New legacy speed mode retime curve option.

DNG pre tone curve is enabled by default in new projects.

Addressed issue with adding keyframe at a subframe.

Addressed issue with pasting keyframes to linked audio clips.

Added configurable keyframe ease actions.

Inspector frame display for interlaced transition durations.

Addressed interlaced generator and transition duration interpretation.

Addressed audio duration for inserted segment of interlaced media.

Addressed field dominance detection issue for some interlaced clips.

Addressed Fusion issue with importing PSDs with disabled layers.

Addressed bezier window move when adjusting vertex smoothness.

Addressed issue with decoding some Sony BURANO X-OCN clips.

Addressed preview issue with HDR still exports on some browsers.

Addressed wrong audio mapping scripting results in some scenarios.

Updated DaVinci Resolve 21 reference manual.

Replay SDI output now always shows selected camera.

Scripting API support to list project attributes in a project bin.

Scripting API support for user preferences presets.

Scripting API support for listing UI layout presets.

Scripting API support for listing and deleting data burn in presets.

Addressed installation issues on some Windows systems.

General performance and stability improvements. Credit: Blackmagic Design