Think You're Up for Dropping $20K for a UHD HDR Reference Monitor for Your Editing Suite?
Flanders Scientific has introduced its new XMP651, the company’s latest 65” UHD resolution HDR reference mastering monitor. Here’s why it might actually be worth its insane price tag.
In the world of high-end UHD HDR reference monitors, Flanders Scientific is leading the pack.
This new XMP651 might be the company’s best yet, too, as this 65” UHD resolution HDR and SDR reference mastering monitor is built around an all-new 4th generation QD-OLED panel that allows for this new model to feature a staggering 4,000nits peak luminance capability, 8,000,000:1 contrast, and our widest color gamut to date.
While certainly not for everyone, if you are someone looking for high-end monitors for your editing suites or workflows, here’s what you need to know.
Flanders Scientific XMP651 UHD HDR Reference Monitor
The larger sibling to the popular 55" XMP551 model, Flanders Scientific’s new XMP651 is designed for the most demanding HDR and SDR mastering environments. Promising uncompromising accuracy, extraordinary brightness, and class-leading contrast in a true reference-grade display, the XMP651 brings a lot to the table.
Built on advanced QD-OLED technology, the XMP651 is set to combine 4,000 nit peak luminance with an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which should enable faithful reproduction for both extreme highlights and delicate shadow detail simultaneously.
The XMP651 is also set to qualify as a Dolby Vision mastering monitor, meaning it will be able to provide true reference-grade performance and industry-leading off-axis performance in a form factor large enough for both the colorist and clients to view.
Price and Availability
Again, while not for everyone, it’s nice to see what the latest and greatest technology is in any given field. This UHD HDR reference monitor might be right for someone, though. If you’re curious to find out more, you can check out the XMP651 on Flanders Scientific’s website here.
- Edit Your Videos on the Massive 135-inch ASUS ProArt Cinema PQ07 Monitor ›
- Three ASUS ProArt Displays Tailored for Your Different Use Scenarios ›
- Atomos' Long-Awaited Neon HDR Monitor-Recorders Finally Arrive ›
- The New Shinobi GO 5” Monitor is a Bright, Budget-Friendly On-Camera Monitor Option ›
- Atomos Drops the New and Improved Shinobi II 5.2” HDMI HDR Monitor ›
- Is This the Best Client and Sidekick Professional Monitor for Video Editors? ›