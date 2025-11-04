In the world of high-end UHD HDR reference monitors, Flanders Scientific is leading the pack.

This new XMP651 might be the company’s best yet, too, as this 65” UHD resolution HDR and SDR reference mastering monitor is built around an all-new 4th generation QD-OLED panel that allows for this new model to feature a staggering 4,000nits peak luminance capability, 8,000,000:1 contrast, and our widest color gamut to date.

While certainly not for everyone, if you are someone looking for high-end monitors for your editing suites or workflows, here’s what you need to know.





Flanders Scientific XMP651 UHD HDR Reference Monitor The larger sibling to the popular 55" XMP551 model, Flanders Scientific’s new XMP651 is designed for the most demanding HDR and SDR mastering environments. Promising uncompromising accuracy, extraordinary brightness, and class-leading contrast in a true reference-grade display, the XMP651 brings a lot to the table. Built on advanced QD-OLED technology, the XMP651 is set to combine 4,000 nit peak luminance with an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which should enable faithful reproduction for both extreme highlights and delicate shadow detail simultaneously. The XMP651 is also set to qualify as a Dolby Vision mastering monitor, meaning it will be able to provide true reference-grade performance and industry-leading off-axis performance in a form factor large enough for both the colorist and clients to view.