What happens when a longtime podcast listener takes the leap into feature filmmaking? In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, No Film School listener-turned-filmmaker Douglas A. Plomitallo joins GG Hawkins to share how he went from making 86 horror shorts to directing, self-financing, and securing distribution for his debut feature, Halloween Candy.

Doug explains how he repurposed existing short films into a feature-length horror anthology, found a distributor, and built on that experience to create Halloween Candy 2. He also discusses balancing independent filmmaking with his full-time job as a director of photography for WWE, editing movies while traveling, stretching microbudgets with a skeleton crew, and learning to trust collaborators.

His journey offers practical lessons on DIY filmmaking, cinematography, indie film distribution, and building a sustainable creative career.

In this episode, we discuss: How a longtime No Film School listener went from aspiring filmmaker to releasing his first feature film

Learning filmmaking through 86 horror shorts over 15 years with his web series Scared Stiff

Why making mistakes, studying cinematography, and embracing constructive criticism can be more valuable than formal film school

Turning six existing Halloween short films into the feature-length horror anthology Halloween Candy

Finding independent film distribution by researching companies that release similar movies

How Halloween Candy found a larger streaming audience than its individual short films

Planning a horror sequel and building the foundation for a potential indie film franchise

Balancing a career as a WWE director of photography with writing, directing, and producing independent features

Editing a feature film on the road using Avid, DaVinci Resolve, After Effects, and portable hard drives

Stretching a microbudget by purchasing camera equipment, taking on multiple crew roles, and organizing shoots around locations

Shooting an hour of material in four days with a skeleton crew

Why trusting actors, welcoming better ideas, and admitting what you don't know are essential directing skills

Guest: Douglas A. Plomitallo

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