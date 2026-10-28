He Listened to the Podcast. Then He Made a Feature Film
"Making my short films was my film school."
What happens when a longtime podcast listener takes the leap into feature filmmaking? In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, No Film School listener-turned-filmmaker Douglas A. Plomitallo joins GG Hawkins to share how he went from making 86 horror shorts to directing, self-financing, and securing distribution for his debut feature, Halloween Candy.
Doug explains how he repurposed existing short films into a feature-length horror anthology, found a distributor, and built on that experience to create Halloween Candy 2. He also discusses balancing independent filmmaking with his full-time job as a director of photography for WWE, editing movies while traveling, stretching microbudgets with a skeleton crew, and learning to trust collaborators.
His journey offers practical lessons on DIY filmmaking, cinematography, indie film distribution, and building a sustainable creative career.
In this episode, we discuss:
- How a longtime No Film School listener went from aspiring filmmaker to releasing his first feature film
- Learning filmmaking through 86 horror shorts over 15 years with his web series Scared Stiff
- Why making mistakes, studying cinematography, and embracing constructive criticism can be more valuable than formal film school
- Turning six existing Halloween short films into the feature-length horror anthology Halloween Candy
- Finding independent film distribution by researching companies that release similar movies
- How Halloween Candy found a larger streaming audience than its individual short films
- Planning a horror sequel and building the foundation for a potential indie film franchise
- Balancing a career as a WWE director of photography with writing, directing, and producing independent features
- Editing a feature film on the road using Avid, DaVinci Resolve, After Effects, and portable hard drives
- Stretching a microbudget by purchasing camera equipment, taking on multiple crew roles, and organizing shoots around locations
- Shooting an hour of material in four days with a skeleton crew
- Why trusting actors, welcoming better ideas, and admitting what you don't know are essential directing skills
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