How do you edit a film that blends fantasy, comedy, romance, and the structure of a fable? Editor Sofi Marshall returns to the No Film School Podcast to discuss her work on Wicker, starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson.

Marshall joins host GG Hawkins to break down the challenges of finding the film's distinctive tone, cutting comedic performances, and building a collaborative post-production workflow across three continents.

She also shares how Adobe Premiere Pro, LucidLink, and Frame.io helped streamline the editing process, why practical effects made a difference in the cutting room, and what emerging editors should consider when choosing projects, negotiating budgets, and balancing their careers with life outside the industry.

In this episode, we discuss: How editing I Saw the TV Glow influenced Sofi's career and brought greater visibility to her work

Why storytelling remains the foundation of editing, even as technology makes the process faster

Reuniting with directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson for Wicker after collaborating on Save Yourselves!

How Alexander Skarsgård's practical wicker costume shaped the editing process and preserved his performance

Finding the right balance of fantasy, comedy, romance, and fable-like storytelling in the edit

Managing a remote post-production workflow between New York, Budapest, Los Angeles, and Australia

Why comedy editing requires extensive experimentation, recutting, and test screenings

Collaborating with directors on alternate cuts and discovering creative solutions through multiple perspectives

Using chapter breaks to establish the distinct movements of Wicker

How Adobe Premiere Pro, LucidLink, and Frame.io improve remote collaboration, feedback, and editorial efficiency

Choosing creatively fulfilling projects, advocating for fair compensation, and avoiding burnout in independent filmmaking

Navigating parental leave, career opportunities, and returning to editing after time away

Sofi's next editing project, Thirsty Girl

Guest: Sofi Marshall

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