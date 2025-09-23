On the same day that DJI officially unveiled its new Osmo Nano action camera , GoPro has fired back with the announcement of its new flagship MAX2, a 360° action camera that offers True 8K video, which can result in up to 21% more resolution than its competition.

Not locked into a fierce battle with each other, and perhaps Insta360 as well, consumers and action videographers are the only real winners as these companies are putting some serious R&D into the action cam space.

Let’s look at the new GoPro MAX2 and its True 8K 360° recording capabilities.

The GoPro MAX2 is Here Set to feature Emmy Award-winning 360-degree video technology, the GoPro MAX2 looks to be the company’s most impressive 360° action camera yet. It also looks to be a direct response, or at least competitor to, the DJI Osmo 360 and Insta360’s various 360° action cameras. The big selling point for the GoPro MAX2 here at launch is its true 8K 360° video capabilities. The promise is no misleading upscaling, no unusable black pixels, no AI-generated content reproductions, just 8K 360° video. The GoPro MAX2 will also feature 5.6K video at up to 60 fps and 4K at up to 100fps as well as 10-bit color, GP-Log encoding, and—with GoPro Labs—the ability to unlock 300mbps bitrate.

Larger Battery and More Recording Modes The GoPro MAX2 looks quite promising as well, thanks to its larger battery, which is 23% larger than previous models. The MAX2 will also feature easy AI-powered editing tools with a helpful Reframe mode, as well as your usual mix of automatic POV modes. The MAX2 will also have 6 microphones to help unlock true-to-life spatial audio with a new, innovative Audio Field of View feature, as well as 360 Night Effects for capturing footage in dark environments. GoPro MAX2 Credit: GoPro