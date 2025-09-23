GoPro Fires Back at DJI and Insta360 With New Flagship MAX2 360° Action Camera
The GoPro MAX2 is here to deliver True 8K 360° video and up to 21% more resolution than its competition.
On the same day that DJI officially unveiled its new Osmo Nano action camera, GoPro has fired back with the announcement of its new flagship MAX2, a 360° action camera that offers True 8K video, which can result in up to 21% more resolution than its competition.
Not locked into a fierce battle with each other, and perhaps Insta360 as well, consumers and action videographers are the only real winners as these companies are putting some serious R&D into the action cam space.
Let’s look at the new GoPro MAX2 and its True 8K 360° recording capabilities.
The GoPro MAX2 is Here
Set to feature Emmy Award-winning 360-degree video technology, the GoPro MAX2 looks to be the company’s most impressive 360° action camera yet. It also looks to be a direct response, or at least competitor to, the DJI Osmo 360 and Insta360’s various 360° action cameras.
The big selling point for the GoPro MAX2 here at launch is its true 8K 360° video capabilities. The promise is no misleading upscaling, no unusable black pixels, no AI-generated content reproductions, just 8K 360° video.
The GoPro MAX2 will also feature 5.6K video at up to 60 fps and 4K at up to 100fps as well as 10-bit color, GP-Log encoding, and—with GoPro Labs—the ability to unlock 300mbps bitrate.
Larger Battery and More Recording Modes
The GoPro MAX2 looks quite promising as well, thanks to its larger battery, which is 23% larger than previous models. The MAX2 will also feature easy AI-powered editing tools with a helpful Reframe mode, as well as your usual mix of automatic POV modes.
The MAX2 will also have 6 microphones to help unlock true-to-life spatial audio with a new, innovative Audio Field of View feature, as well as 360 Night Effects for capturing footage in dark environments.
GoPro MAX2
Credit: GoPro
Price and Availability
In contrast to what was covered about the announcements of DJI’s recent drones and action cameras, the GoPro MAX2 does appear to be set to be available in the United States, where it will retail for $499. We’ll update the article with purchase options once those are released.
For now, you can find out more info on GoPro’s website here. And here are some official selling points provided by GoPro:
- Emmy® Award-Winning 360 technology
- The only true 8K 360 camera. No misleading upscaling, no unusable black pixels, no AI-generated content
- Twist + go replaceable lenses made from water-repelling optical glass. No tools or calibration required to swap
- 5.6K60 + 4K100 for up to 4x slo-mo in 360
- 10-Bit color, GP-Log encoding, + with GoPro Labs, category-leading 300mbps bitrate
- Seamless, invisible pole shots thanks to a new, back-to-back lens design + built-in 1/4-20 mount
- Easy AI-powered editing tools with intuitive Reframe modes that anyone can use
- Automatic POV + Selfie modes for minimal editing, while retaining full 360 flexibility
- Most-in-class 6 microphones that unlock true-to-life spatial audio with innovative Audio Field of View
- 23% larger, 1960mAh cold-weather Enduro battery
- 360 Night Effects for creative capture in the dark
- Sleek form factor for noninvasive mounting in action sports
- Unbreakable Max #HyperSmooth with 360° Horizon Lock
- Rugged + waterproof to 16ft (5m)
- Quick-release magnetic mounting + compatibility with GoPro's entire accessory ecosystem
- Single lens 4K60 video in Max HyperView at 180° FOV
- 29MP 360 photos for cropping + zooming without quality loss
- Bluetooth® audio connectivity for wireless microphones
- Lightning-fast transfer speeds to the GoPro Quik App with Wifi 6 + BLE 5.3
- Designed in the USA
