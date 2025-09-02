While not the biggest firmware update of all time, when it comes to privacy, it never hurts to stay ahead of the curve. If you’ve ever had data stolen or a smartphone hacked, you know the risks and frustrations that come from not keeping things adequately protected.

This new firmware update for the DJI Action 5 Pro is set to introduce a password lock feature for the action camera, which will require a password to be entered upon powering on. A very helpful addition that will help keep your photos and other digital assets safe when out on a shoot or even just traveling around for fun.

DJI Action 5 Pro Firmware Update

The new firmware update (version 1.05.03.20) for the DJI Action 5 Pro is available with the DJI Mimo app (version 2.3.4 or above) on both Android and iOS devices. To update, all you have to do is open the Mimo app and go through the selections to download and install this new firmware update.

This is big news as the DJI Action 5 Pro is quite capable, as it offers 4K at 120fps video capture, dual OLED touchscreens, 4 hours of operating time, and 40MP stills. It features a 1/1.3-inch sensor and can easily connect with your favorite DJI mics to offer some pretty sophisticated video recording and filmmaking capabilities despite its action cam frame.

To find out more about this firmware update or download it manually, you can check out the DJI website here.

