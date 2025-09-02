While not the biggest firmware update of all time, when it comes to privacy, it never hurts to stay ahead of the curve. If you’ve ever had data stolen or a smartphone hacked, you know the risks and frustrations that come from not keeping things adequately protected.

This new firmware update for the DJI Action 5 Pro is set to introduce a password lock feature for the action camera, which will require a password to be entered upon powering on. A very helpful addition that will help keep your photos and other digital assets safe when out on a shoot or even just traveling around for fun.