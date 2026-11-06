It was a while ago now at this point, but when the first SD card to hit 1TB storage capacity came out , it kind of blew my mind in a way that it’s perhaps never recovered. If that was possible, then why not anything else in terms of storage size and capabilities with cards and SSDs?

And my mind keeps getting blown more and more as new products like this Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD come out, which measures a mere 0.04” at its thinnest point. But can this ultra-slim SSD with 1TB storage capacity really handle your video workflows?

Let’s take a look.

The Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD Credit: Lexar Designed to be an “effortless carry,” as the company puts it, this SSD might blow away if you leave it on a ledge while out on location or traveling. Still, despite its tiny form factor, this Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD should be quite durable and capable for most content creation workflows. Built with a solid aluminium base, the Muse will be able to connect to your host system using a proprietary Pogo Pin to USB-C cable which is set to be capable of delivering read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, which the company report should be well fast enough to capture 4K ProRes video at 120 fps. What’s cool is that this Pogo Pin cable can also magnetically attach to the Muse, which gets further boosted by an included carry sleeve that magnetically attaches to compatible phones and helps protect and secure the drive for travel and whatnot.

Price and Availability Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD Credit: Lexar Now, the magnetic perks are nice, but if your device isn’t magnetic, a magnetic ring is also included, and the Muse also comes with a cable clip and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The Muse can also sync with the Lexar app to automatically back up photos and videos from your phone and help you manage files on the go. To learn more about the Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD, here are the full specs and purchase options for the 1TB model. 1TB Storage Capacity

Pogo Pin Interface

Read Speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Write Speeds up to 1000 MB/s

Record 4K ProRes Video at 120 fps

Unibody Aluminum Construction

0.04" Thin

Includes Pogo Pin to USB-C Cable

Includes Magnetic Sleeve

Includes USB-C to USB-A Adapter