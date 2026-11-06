A New Tiny and Skinny Portable SSD is Here With an Ultra-Slim Design and 1TB of Storage
They don’t get much smaller than this: Lexar’s new Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD is 0.04 inches at its thinnest point, yet still capable of handling 4K ProRes video.
It was a while ago now at this point, but when the first SD card to hit 1TB storage capacity came out, it kind of blew my mind in a way that it’s perhaps never recovered. If that was possible, then why not anything else in terms of storage size and capabilities with cards and SSDs?
And my mind keeps getting blown more and more as new products like this Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD come out, which measures a mere 0.04” at its thinnest point. But can this ultra-slim SSD with 1TB storage capacity really handle your video workflows?
Let’s take a look.
The Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD
Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD
Credit: Lexar
Designed to be an “effortless carry,” as the company puts it, this SSD might blow away if you leave it on a ledge while out on location or traveling. Still, despite its tiny form factor, this Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD should be quite durable and capable for most content creation workflows.
Built with a solid aluminium base, the Muse will be able to connect to your host system using a proprietary Pogo Pin to USB-C cable which is set to be capable of delivering read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, which the company report should be well fast enough to capture 4K ProRes video at 120 fps.
What’s cool is that this Pogo Pin cable can also magnetically attach to the Muse, which gets further boosted by an included carry sleeve that magnetically attaches to compatible phones and helps protect and secure the drive for travel and whatnot.
Price and Availability
Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD
Credit: Lexar
Now, the magnetic perks are nice, but if your device isn’t magnetic, a magnetic ring is also included, and the Muse also comes with a cable clip and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The Muse can also sync with the Lexar app to automatically back up photos and videos from your phone and help you manage files on the go.
To learn more about the Lexar Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD, here are the full specs and purchase options for the 1TB model.
- 1TB Storage Capacity
- Pogo Pin Interface
- Read Speeds up to 1050 MB/s
- Write Speeds up to 1000 MB/s
- Record 4K ProRes Video at 120 fps
- Unibody Aluminum Construction
- 0.04" Thin
- Includes Pogo Pin to USB-C Cable
- Includes Magnetic Sleeve
- Includes USB-C to USB-A Adapter
Lexar 1TB Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD
Seamless in use and minimal in form, the 1TB Muse Ultra-Slim Portable SSD from Lexar measures 0.04" at its thinnest point, making for an effortless carry wherever you go. Built using solid aluminum, it connects to your host system using a proprietary Pogo Pin to USB-C cable, which delivers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s.
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