Have you ever wondered what people are watching on Netflix? Since my platform is skewed to my algorithm, I pretty much have no idea who's watching what without speaking to my friends.

Well, thankfully, Netflix is giving filmmakers and casual viewers a glimpse into what people are watching across the world.

And the numbers are staggering.

Today, Netflix released its latest What We Watched report.

As it turns out, audiences spent over 97 billion hours streaming on Netflix. That's so much that it's the most time Netflix has ever recorded.

Now, these numbers won't always be available. In the same report, Netflix announced that starting in Q1 2027, it will move from its twice-yearly snapshot to a single annual reporting cycle.

So study this stuff while you can, because trends can change year to year.

Let's dive in.

Key Highlights from H1 2026

First, I want to go over the insane numbers Netflix pulls in. I know many people who pay for it as their only streamer, but this stuff still seemed remarkable to me.

Total Viewing Time: 97+ Billion Hours across movies and series worldwide.

97+ Billion Hours across movies and series worldwide. Top Overall Title: The sci-fi action movie War Machine topped the film charts with 146.9M views (266.8M hours viewed).

The sci-fi action movie War Machine topped the film charts with 146.9M views (266.8M hours viewed). Top Series Title: Psychological thriller His & Hers: Limited Series took the top show spot with 104M views (454.3M hours viewed).

Top Series & Franchises

I'm trying to find a common theme when looking at the numbers, and it really feels like Netflix has a stranglehold on original stuff. Now that could be because they don't have the deep catalogs as these other sites, so they have to, but it's interesting to see the numbers behind what people are tuning into.

People are clicking and watching stuff that has just come out.

Five of the top 10 most-watched shows premiered in the first half of 2026. South Korean thrillers I Will Find You (63.9M views) and Teach You a Lesson (48.2M views) reached the top 10 within a month of their releases.

But adaptations also fared well.

His & Hers (104M) and Harlan Coben’s Run Away (50.3M) were on the list too.

Of course, Netflix also has a series of self-made hits with many seasons that they were able to rely on for consistency.

Bridgerton Season 4 (100.2M views) nearly tripled the viewership of all preceding seasons, including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Across all seasons, the Bridgerton universe generated over 180M views in six months.

The catalog also pulled its weight: ONE PIECE (69M cumulative views across seasons), The Night Agent (63M), The Lincoln Lawyer (59M), and Virgin River (54M) all were hits on the platform.

And it's not just English shows. Netflix has this phenomenal global reach, so we're frequently seeing hits from all over.

South Korea: Teach You a Lesson (48.2M), Can This Love Be Translated? (29M), The Art of Sarah (26M), and Bloodhounds Season 2 (24M).

Teach You a Lesson (48.2M), Can This Love Be Translated? (29M), The Art of Sarah (26M), and Bloodhounds Season 2 (24M). India: Hit its highest half-year engagement to date, led by the heist feature Dhurandhar (37M)—the most-watched non-English movie in the report.

Hit its highest half-year engagement to date, led by the heist feature Dhurandhar (37M)—the most-watched non-English movie in the report. Spain: Strong thriller and crime releases including Firebreak (34M) and Berlín and the Lady with an Ermine (28M).

Strong thriller and crime releases including Firebreak (34M) and Berlín and the Lady with an Ermine (28M). Emerging Markets: Global viewership surges for South Africa’s 180 (37M), Brazil’s Radioactive Emergency (22M), and Norway’s Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (22M).

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Top Feature Films

Netflix used to release a movie a week, but now Dan Lin has them dialing it back a little and focusing on quality. I don't know how that will affect the releases going forward, but you can kind of assume that once a year they have a massive movie on their hands. Think about how KPop Demon Hunters dominated 2025.

Well, what do we see popping off this year?

Action & Thrillers: War Machine (146.9M views), The Rip (136.1M views), Apex (129M views), and Thrash (100M views) dominated the movie rankings.

War Machine (146.9M views), The Rip (136.1M views), Apex (129M views), and Thrash (100M views) dominated the movie rankings. Animation: Swapped debuted with 130.8M views, putting it on pace to become Netflix’s second most-watched original animated feature after KPop Demon Hunters (130.4M views in H1 2026, holding the #4 spot a year after release).

Swapped debuted with 130.8M views, putting it on pace to become Netflix’s second most-watched original animated feature after KPop Demon Hunters (130.4M views in H1 2026, holding the #4 spot a year after release). Adaptations & Rom-Coms: Mid-budget literary adaptations and romantic comedies performed reliably, led by People We Meet on Vacation (77.7M views), Office Romance (58.4M views), Voicemails for Isabelle (53M views), and Remarkably Bright Creatures (51M views), all of which did well.

Top 10 Most-Watched Shows & Movies (Jan–Jun 2026)

So, what are the most-watched TV shows and movies on the platform? Well, Netflix released its top ten in each category with some massive streaming statistics behind them.

They run the gamut of genres and of seasons or longevity.

Top 10 Shows

His & Hers: Limited Series — 104,000,000 views (454,300,000 hours) Bridgerton: Season 4 — 100,200,000 views (889,800,000 hours) I Will Find You: Limited Series — 63,900,000 views (350,500,000 hours) Stranger Things 5 — 55,600,000 views (578,400,000 hours) Run Away: Limited Series — 50,300,000 views (315,300,000 hours) Teach You a Lesson: Limited Series — 48,200,000 views (514,700,000 hours) ONE PIECE: Season 2 — 47,300,000 views (383,500,000 hours) Man on Fire: Season 1 — 40,400,000 views (224,300,000 hours) Ms. Rachel: Season 1 — 37,300,000 views (113,100,000 hours) The Night Agent: Season 3 — 36,100,000 views (314,500,000 hours)

Top 10 Movies

War Machine — 146,900,000 views (266,800,000 hours) The Rip — 136,100,000 views (256,400,000 hours) Swapped — 130,800,000 views (222,400,000 hours) KPop Demon Hunters — 130,400,000 views (217,300,000 hours) Apex — 129,000,000 views (204,200,000 hours) Thrash — 100,000,000 views (143,300,000 hours) People We Meet on Vacation — 77,700,000 views (152,900,000 hours) The Crash — 65,200,000 views (103,200,000 hours) Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man — 63,900,000 views (121,500,000 hours) Office Romance — 58,400,000 views (112,000,000 hours)

What This Means for Filmmakers & Creators

So, we see all this information and have to then go back home and figure out how we can use being informed to our advantage.

The big takeaway is that if you can create your own IP or get your hands on IP, you will definitely be very popular at Netflix.

They have a healthy appetite for it, and we can see IP in every genre and market.

Another big lesson is that those not in America or that don't speak English should not fear. Over 33% of global viewing comes from non-English content.

Buyers are actively seeking stories rooted in distinct regional cultures.

And our ideas don't have to be terribly expensive or massively cheap either. Netflix is still making mid-budget ideas.

Action features, high-concept animation, and romantic comedies continue to pull heavy view numbers.

At the end of the day, if you have a great hook or concept, you have a great shot at debuting on Netflix.

Summing It All Up

Netflix remains the winner of the streaming wars, but after its failed attempt to buy WB, we're keeping an eye on it. I feell ike they have a few moves up their sleeves, and as they continue to net new subscribers, it'll be interesting to see how they expand.

To learn more, you can download thier full report for the first half of 2026 here.

Let me know what you think in the comments.