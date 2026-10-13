As previously reported, Panasonic’s promised firmware updates for several popular LUMIX cameras are now available to download and install. Now, do you want to do so right away in all cases? Maybe not, since it's often wise to wait a few days, or weeks, before updating firmware in case new issues arise

But if you want to go ahead, or if you’re simply curious about what new updates and features might be coming for some of your favorite cameras, here’s a full breakdown of the latest firmware updates for your Panasonic LUMIX cameras.