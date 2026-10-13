Are You a Panasonic LUMIX Shooter? Today’s a Good Day to Check for Firmware Updates
Panasonic has officially rolled out major firmware updates for several popular LUMIX cameras, including the S9, S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE. Here’s what you need to know.
As previously reported, Panasonic’s promised firmware updates for several popular LUMIX cameras are now available to download and install. Now, do you want to do so right away in all cases? Maybe not, since it's often wise to wait a few days, or weeks, before updating firmware in case new issues arise
But if you want to go ahead, or if you’re simply curious about what new updates and features might be coming for some of your favorite cameras, here’s a full breakdown of the latest firmware updates for your Panasonic LUMIX cameras.
Panasonic LUMIX Firmware Updates
Credit: Panasonic
The big news is that four Panasonic LUMIX cameras are getting decent firmware updates that are, as always, free and available starting today. We covered the announcement of these firmware updates before and really focused on the S9 and its firmware 2.1 update being the most notable.
And it still is, as the camera can now record 4K60p and Full HD 120p video in MP4 (Lite) format. The S9 is also set to get more Lens Fn options, and the updates upgrade support for the company’s latest LUMIX Flow versions.
Here’s a full breakdown of the updates for all the cameras mentioned above.
Panasonic LUMIX DC-S9
- Addition of 4K 60p/50p and FHD 120p/100p/60p/50p recording options for MP4 (Lite).
- Support for LUMIX Flow ver.1.7.0 or above.
- Expanded assignable functions for Lens Fn Button settings.
Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1M2
- Improved shutter release time lag and burst shooting performance when using an external flash.
- Operational stability has been improved.
Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1M2ES
- Improved shutter release time lag and burst shooting performance when using an external flash.
- Operational stability has been improved.
Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1RM2
- Improved shutter release time lag and burst shooting performance when using an external flash.
- Operational stability has been improved.
You can find more info and download the latest firmware updates all on the company’s support page here.
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