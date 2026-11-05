We know camcorders aren’t the cutting edge of digital cameras these days. That era might have ended a few decades ago. But they do still serve some important purposes.

No matter why you're using a camcorder instead of a mirrorless or cinema camera for your video work, if you want to improve your shooting and get a helpful eyepiece to frame your shots, this add-on optical viewfinder could be a good option to explore.

Designed specifically for Sony's PXW-Z380 & PXW-Z300 camcorders, this PORTKEYS OVF-Z380 Eyepiece Kit can turn your LCD into an eyepiece, or flip out of the way so you can use the LCD as intended.

Let’s check it out.

PORTKEYS OVF-Z380 Eyepiece Kit Credit: PORTKEYS Teachable add-on eyepieces aren’t anything too new, per se, but this new model is designed for specific Sony cameras and should be easy to install, use, and integrate into your videography workflow. The PORTKEYS OVF-Z380 Eyepiece Kit features a soft silicone rubber eyecup and a helpful diopter adjustment ranging from -3 to +8, so most shooters who wear glasses can use the eyepiece without their eyeglasses. The eyepiece itself is tailored out of durable ABS, glass, and aluminum alloy that overall should help to provide a long usable life. The kit also features an internal dustproof structure and a removable dust cap to help keep the optics protected in use and in storage.

Price and Availability Credit: PORTKEYS The real selling point, besides the added versatility and comfort, is that this eyepiece add-on doesn’t have to be used; you can easily flip it up and out of the way so you can view the LCD as originally intended. However, if you want to lock in and focus on nailing your shot and composition, you can flip the eyepiece down into viewing position. A nice and easy workflow, ideally. If you’re interested in learning more, here are the full specs and purchase options. Silicone Rubber Eyecup

Diopter Adjustment: -3 to +8

Internal Dustproof Structure

Mounts on Camera's LCD Viewfinder