Fifty years ago this week, on July 23, 1976, a movie called Lifeguard opened in theaters and gave Sam Elliott his first leading role.

Everything we recognize about him now is already there in leading man Rick Carlson. He's got the mustache, the swagger, the slow voice, the charisma.

While it's widely considered his breakout role, it should have made him a star on the spot but didn't. Instead, the way Paramount sold the film nearly buried it, and Elliott's honesty about that campaign cost him years of work. The origin of the icon doubles as a lesson in how a movie can reach people.

Find a spot on the beach and dive in.

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The Movie

Directed by Daniel Petrie, Lifeguard is an odd little character study about arrested development. Rick is a 30-something lifeguard on a Southern California beach, content with his life until a 15-year high school reunion pushes him to ask whether he should grow up and take a "real" job. Plenty of us have probably been there.

Anne Archer plays the ex-girlfriend dangling a different future in Cathy. Kathleen Quinlan plays a teenager orbiting him. It's a melodrama in the best sense of the word, and you can probably tell if you watch a few scenes, which do look a little like a soap opera. It's a small, sunny film about a man caught between two worlds and a bunch of bad decisions.

That's a hard film to cut a splashy trailer for. There are no set pieces, and there's no real villain. It's just a guy with a comfortable present trying to figure out his future. While it did establish Elliott's on-screen persona, which he only continued cultivating and growing into, it doesn't exactly sell as a sexy summer flick. So what did the studio do?

"Every Girl's Summer Dream"

Paramount looked at a movie set on a beach and decided they should sell a beach party. The campaign leaned entirely on Elliott's looks, with a tagline promising a summer fantasy and a one-sheet of him in a Speedo flanked by two scantily-clad women.

Audiences bought a ticket for a romp, thinking it would be raunchy and sexy, and instead got a smaller drama about a midlife crisis. This is a familiar trap. We've covered plenty of trailers that promise one movie and deliver another, but Lifeguard got it backward, overselling sex and hiding its substance.

"We all took Lifeguard very seriously when we were making it," Elliott said in a 2015 interview with Cinephiled. He went on:

"It’s a coming-of-age story for Kathleen Quinlan and it was also about this guy I played who was doing what he loved to do instead of succumbing to pressure to do something else. It’s a very good movie that I’m proud of. But Paramount sold the film in very specific way. Their catchphrase was 'Every girl’s summer dream' and they used this artwork of me in my Speedo with a big-titted girl on either side of me. There weren’t even any big tits in that movie but they sold it like it was about that. I went on the road doing press for six weeks, one city after another. You get into these towns and do interviews and usually the reporters had seen the film the night before. Invariably, every fucking interview started with, 'This movie isn’t anything like I expected!'"

The catchphrase ("Every girl's summer dream") turned a story about self-doubt into a poolside pinup, and Elliott had to deal with it.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Honest, Opinionated, and Not Very Smart

Elliott did not keep his frustration to himself. In city after city, he told interviewers exactly what he thought of the campaign. He knew, even then, that a young actor trashing his own studio's marketing was not a smart look. He did it anyway.

"By me being honest, opinionated, and not very smart," Elliott told Cinephiled, describing how his big break got nipped in the bud.

The studio noticed.

"And I never worked at Paramount again after that. I still haven't," he said.

He told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that the fallout was immediate and lasting. "Things got slow. I didn't do films for a while."

He spent the back half of the 1970s in television and miniseries while his one shot at a movie-star launch cooled.

That bluntness never left him, for better and worse. Decades later, he'd make headlines again for his unfiltered take on Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

The Icon Took the Long Way Around

But clearly, he's doing fine. The quiet actor Lifeguard introduced eventually led to Mask, Road House, Tombstone, The Big Lebowski, and finally to a first Oscar nomination for A Star Is Born in 2018. If you want the full Elliott arc, we ranked his five best performances, and Lifeguard is definitely in there.

Paramount had a leading man in 1976 but didn't know how to sell him the right way for the movie they had made together. So it took a beat longer for him to find his footing.

The film itself has come back around, too. Fun City Editions restored it on Blu-ray, and a movie once dismissed as beach fluff is now seen as quiet and serious. Decades later, but still.

Filmmakers, you can control the movie you make and still lose control of the marketing. It can be a benefit to you to know how you'd like the story presented, in the poster, the tagline, the trailer, the two-sentence pitch. Because a campaign aimed at the wrong crowd can bury good work as easily as bad marketing can inflate the mediocre.

Elliott made a film about a man who refused to sell himself short. Then he watched a studio do exactly that to the film. He came out of it with a hard-won read on the business, telling Cinephiled, "I think I've been fortunate to survive this long. Being honest and opinionated is great, but the part about not being very smart is not a good combination. But you learn!"