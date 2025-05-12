Unlike cameras and some other types of film and video gear, lens reviews are tricky to do online simply because so much of what makes a lens a good option for your photo and video needs has to do with how it looks.

To help filmmakers, cinematographers, and hybrid content creators of all types, Sigma is producing a series of videos called “The Benchmark” where the company aims to delve into the details of some of their most popular Sigma Cine lenses.

Let’s look at the most recent episode which explores the pros of the Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High Speed Prime Cine Lens and checks out how it could be an ideal option for a wide range of photo and video needs.

The Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Prime Cine Lens Designed to combine the same high-quality optics and mechanics of their Global Vision still line in a cine-oriented design. This Sigma 24mm prime is a wider focal length in the series, offering full-frame sensor coverage, 6-8K resolution, and a T1.5 aperture in a compact, lightweight form. A common 95mm front diameter and similar physical attributes across the lens line make it easier and quicker to mount lens accessories such as matte boxes, follow focuses, and lens control motors. The 9-bladed iris produces pleasing out-of-focus bokeh effects and ghosting and flaring have been minimized. Color reproduction is standardized for easier color correction. Each lens in the range offers consistent lens gear positions and 180° of focus barrel rotation.