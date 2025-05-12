The Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF Cine Lens is Put to the Test in New Video Series
Watch “The Benchmark,” a new series presented by Sigma that delves into the details of Sigma Cine lenses.
Unlike cameras and some other types of film and video gear, lens reviews are tricky to do online simply because so much of what makes a lens a good option for your photo and video needs has to do with how it looks.
To help filmmakers, cinematographers, and hybrid content creators of all types, Sigma is producing a series of videos called “The Benchmark” where the company aims to delve into the details of some of their most popular Sigma Cine lenses.
Let’s look at the most recent episode which explores the pros of the Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High Speed Prime Cine Lens and checks out how it could be an ideal option for a wide range of photo and video needs.
The Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Prime Cine Lens
Designed to combine the same high-quality optics and mechanics of their Global Vision still line in a cine-oriented design. This Sigma 24mm prime is a wider focal length in the series, offering full-frame sensor coverage, 6-8K resolution, and a T1.5 aperture in a compact, lightweight form.
A common 95mm front diameter and similar physical attributes across the lens line make it easier and quicker to mount lens accessories such as matte boxes, follow focuses, and lens control motors. The 9-bladed iris produces pleasing out-of-focus bokeh effects and ghosting and flaring have been minimized. Color reproduction is standardized for easier color correction. Each lens in the range offers consistent lens gear positions and 180° of focus barrel rotation.
The Benchmark Review
In this video review from SIGMA America, the company breaks down the Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Prime Cine lens and how its popular wide-angle focal length can be ideal for general storytelling, establishing shots and environmental portrait shots, and interiors.
Here’s a full breakdown of the time codes of the video review.
- 0:00 - Intro
- 0:35 - Bokeh Character at T1.5
- 1:02 - Bokeh Character at T1.5 (2.5x crop)
- 1:16 - 73.7° Angle of View (Full Frame)
- 1:44 - Edge Perspective & Sharpness at T1.5
- 2:10 - Edge Perspective & Sharpness at T8
- 2:34 - Color Rendition
- 2:42 - Flare Character at T1.5
- 3:37 - Flare Character at T8
Overall, the Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Prime Cine lens does appear to be able to offer some outstanding sharpness, resolving power for up to 8K resolution, neutral color, and impressive build quality. The lens is available for Canon EF, Sony E, and PL /i mounts.
If you’re curious to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options below.
- Covers Full-Frame Sensor Size
- Canon EF Mount
- Focus Marks in Feet
- T1.5 to T16 Aperture Range
- Geared Focus and Iris Control Rings
- Clickless Iris Ring
- Suitable for 8K Image Capture
- 95mm Front Diameter
- 9-Blade Iris
Sigma 24mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Prime (EF, Feet)
Sigma's FF High Speed Prime Lenses combine the same high-quality optics and mechanics of their Global Vision still line in a cine-oriented design.
