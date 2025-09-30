If you’re a Sony lens fan, then you’re well familiar with the renowned G Master lineup. Yet, as many astute photographers, videographers, and hybrid content creators might have been able to tell you, this G Master lineup had been missing one non-critical, but quite fun, lens type.

The Sony G Master lineup now gets its first macro prime lens with the new Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens. Set to feature outstanding image quality, a greater-than-life-size 1.4x maximum magnification, and an array of physical controls and dials that should make all types of up-close content creation a breeze, let’s look at what this exciting new Sony lens might have for your needs.

The Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens While technically filling a gap as a macro prime as well as a medium-telephoto prime, this new Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens can be both a close-up specialty lens and a general-purpose option as well. From the medium-telephoto prime side, the lens can be a nice option for photographers or videographers thanks to its built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization, which will help it perform quite well when shooting handheld, whether that’s on location or in the studio for portraits, weddings, or on other projects. For the macro lens uses, the lens will feature a minimum focus distance of 10.2," which should enable maximum magnification of 1.4x with a working distance of 3.5", with the lens’s focusing ring being able to slide forwards and backwards to help quickly shift between manual and autofocus modes.

Photo and Video Capabilities The Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens will feature an advanced optical design with 17 elements in 13 groups, including two XA (eXtreme Aspherical) and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, that minimize aberrations. The lens will also feature four near-silent XD linear motors that will power the autofocus system for speeds up to 1.9x faster than the FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS and full compatibility with the 120 fps burst shooting of the a9 III and 4K 120p shooting modes. Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens on a Sony a1 Camera Credit: Sony

Price and Availability This new Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens is available to preorder now, with units expected to start shipping mid-November of this year. For the full specs and purchase options, check out the info below. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

1.4x Magnification G Master Macro Prime

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Internal Focus

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Sliding Focus Ring for AF/MF Selection

Focus Range Limiter & Focus Hold Buttons

Aperture Ring with De-Click Switch

Nano AR Coating II and Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Compatible with 1.4x & 2x Teleconverters