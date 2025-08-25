Let's not bury the lede: eight spec scripts have sold so far in August of 2025. That's a massive number that should make every writer in the world excited.

It comes off the tails of original movies like Weapons and Sinners, crushing at the box office. It might be a harbinger of hope for Hollywood that realizes there is real money in original ideas and for creative storytellers.

Audiences want movies they don't see coming, and that means original works that can still surprise and thrill them.

August 2025's eight deals closing is a volume not seen since March 2017.

To put this into perspective, the industry has recently averaged only one to two sales per month, and the entire year of 2023 saw just eleven deals.

Scott Myers, of the Black List, tracks these, and I recommend following him on Twitter to stay up-to-date on what's selling. By Scott's count, we are at the 19th spec script deal in 2025.

And this time last year, we were only at 14.

So, Is the Spec Boom Here?

The answer is that it's probably too soon to call this a boom, but this may be the moment in which the whole of media changes.

What's driving the trend?

Probably the recent success of original, non-franchise movies. Like I said at the top, we're seeing movies that don't cost a lot making a ton at the box office and driving audience fervor.

And with the consolidation of studios, we have fewer execs out there who actually develop screenplays.

Studios prefer complete scripts over riskier, long-term development projects. And many of these spec scripts are considered "production ready," meaning they come in fully packaged or attractive enough to attach key pieces in order to shoot ASAP.





Summing It All Up

The increase in sales provides real optimism for screenwriters in an industry that has recently been dominated by existing IP.

There has never been a better time to write your spec, so grab our free screenwriting book and get started.

Hollywood is waiting for your story.