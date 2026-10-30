Title drops can be some of the most fun moments in movies. A scene where a character says the title of the movie out loud could potentially be cheesy or overly winky, but when it’s dropped in at the perfect time, it creates a thrill of recognition.

While some titles are a little too easy to name-drop because they are named after their main characters (the exhaustive data from Titledrops.net says that 2023’s Barbie has the most, with 267), the 10 movies on this list pull out all the stops when it comes to their drops.

10. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997) Credit: Columbia Pictures

Although the phrase “I know what you did last summer” is only spoken aloud once in the 1997 Kevin Williamson-penned teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer , the phrase and its variants are seen on-screen in writing multiple times, as it is the message delivered by the killer to a group of teens who covered up a hit-and-run from the summer before. In that way, the title hangs over the whole movie, haunting the characters with the deadly threat it contains.

9. Halloween (1978)

A fellow classic slasher with an even better title drop is John Carpenter’s Halloween . Because the title is a proper noun describing the holiday during which the movie takes place, it is mentioned multiple times throughout the movie (though fewer times than you might think: only 7).

However, the line that feels like a proper title drop is the one that Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) says when he accidentally frightens his daughter’s friend, teenage babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis): “It’s Halloween… I guess everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” The beautifully ominous line perfectly evokes the eerie atmosphere that the movie has been building up to that point, and which will continue to build to a deadly crescendo.

8. A View to a Kill (1985)

In A View to a Kill, the seventh and final James Bond movie starring Roger Moore, the villainous Zorin’s (Christopher Walken) henchwoman May Day (Grace Jones) marvels as they fly over the Golden Gate Bridge, saying “what a view…” Zorin finishes the line by saying “...to a kill.”

Does it make sense? No, not really. But it perfectly encapsulates the frothy, campy thrills of an era when the James Bond franchise wasn’t too keen to take itself seriously. Hell, one of the characters in this scene is named May Day, for crying out loud. And Bond had already gone to space six years earlier, in Moonraker. Subtlety had been left behind long ago.

7. Saving Private Ryan (1999)

Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan hides its title drop inside an important monologue, specifically in the line “someday we might look back on this and decide that saving Private Ryan was one decent thing we were able to pull out of this whole godawful shitty mess.” While it’s a relatively subtle title drop, it powerfully underscores the way that the line delivers the core theme of the movie, which is about the challenge of maintaining decency and humanity in the face of war.

6. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

‘But I'm a Cheerleader’ (1999) Credit: Lions Gate Films

While the full title isn’t dropped in But I’m a Cheerleader , a wordier version is dropped by Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne) when she is brought to a gay conversion camp in the subversive romantic comedy: “I go to church, I get good grades. I'm a cheerleader!” Close enough! It brings the title to life, starting the character on a journey of understanding that her sexuality has nothing to do with the social roles that she is able to play so well.

5. The Breakfast Club (1985)

The title of John Hughes’ seminal teen classic The Breakfast Club isn’t spoken until the very end. In fact, it’s the final line in the movie, spoken in voiceover just as John Bender (Judd Nelson) iconically lifts his fist into the air. The fact that the collection of mismatched teens doesn’t get their official name until they sign the letter they collectively leave for Vice Principal Richard Vernon (Paul Gleason) at the end of the movie underscores what a long journey it was to get them to truly understand one another and feel like part of the same group.

4. Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg sure does know where to place a title drop. Although his 1993 classic Jurassic Park does feature a few of them (nine, to be exact) because the title is also the name of the main setting, the phrase isn’t used for the first time until John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) gleefully bids his guests “welcome to Jurassic Park” as they are witnessing dinosaurs for the first time. That title drop, combined with John Williams’ epic score, makes the scene feel truly, overwhelmingly historic.

3. Face/Off (1997)

As we’ve already learned via A View to a Kill, sometimes a title drop can just be a whole bunch of fun. John Woo’s action movie Face/Off exactly walks the line between earnestness and camp, which is a quality that is already hinted at by the title. The double entendre refers to the fact that FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) is facing off against criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), but also to the fact that they end up swapping faces and identities over the course of the movie. The cherry on top of this playful title is having it be delivered out loud in the movie by Cage, in his inimitable style.

2. Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

‘Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid’ (1982) Credit: Universal Pictures

The off-kilter Carl Reiner comedy Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid intersperses clips from classic film noir movies, reinterpreting them to fit with a new story starring Steve Martin as the bumbling gumshoe Rigby Reardon. The movie skewers many noir tropes, but one of the best ways it does so is when it uses its title drop to satirize the purple prose sometimes used to bring dialogue to life: “I thought of the words Marlowe had said to me over fifteen years ago: Dead men don't wear plaid. Huh. Dead men don't wear plaid. I still don't know what it means.”

1. Rififi (1955)

The title of the French heist movie Rififi (originally Du rififi chez les hommes) is only spoken aloud in one scene, as part of a sequence in which a nightclub performer explains what “rififi” means (and thus why it’s used in the title of the movie). Talk about efficiency!