Adobe MAX 2025: The Future of Video Creation Speeds Up in These Wild Sneak Previews
A look at all of the film and video new technologies previewed as part of Adobe Sneaks at this year’s Adobe MAX conference.
For those who might not be too familiar with the Adobe MAX lineup, the annual creativity conference held by Adobe ends each year with a program that highlights several future-tech projects that the Adobe team is currently working on.
Past sneaks have previewed new tools like Generative Fill and other features, which often eventually find their way to Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, and even Premiere.
So, what about Adobe MAX 2025? Here are some of the film and video-related new technologies highlighted this week from the Adobe Sneaks program, which you might want to know about if you’re interested in keeping up with the latest offerings Adobe has for filmmakers and video editors.
Adobe Sneaks 2025
As we covered in our write-up of the Adobe MAX keynote from the opening day of this year’s conference, the biggest headlines this year are similar to the last few years. AI is still the dominant theme and at the heart of just about all of the updates and new features across the Creative Cloud.
With that being said, it’s starting to feel now, more than before, that we’re really just beginning to see what these AI-powered features and workflows are ultimately going to look like for creative professionals. For example, these Adobe Sneaks that focus on video are all audacious, yes, but also works in progress leading towards improved timelines and speeding up workflows.
Here are the main video highlights from this year’s Adobe Sneaks program.
Project Frame Forward
Forget frame-by-frame video editing. Project Frame Forward applies changes across entire videos based on one annotated frame and with a simple text prompt. It brings the precision of photo editing to video, dramatically speeding up production without sacrificing quality.
Project Motion Map
Bring your illustrations to life. Project Motion Map uses AI to analyze static vector graphics and automatically animate them in ways that feel intentional and expressive — no keyframes or manual rigging required. The result is effortless motion design that still reflects the creator’s intent.
Project Sound Stager
Sound is emotion. Project Sound Stager helps creators design it like never before. By analyzing a video’s visuals, pacing, and emotional tone, it automatically generates layered soundscapes using expert sound design logic. You can even collaborate conversationally with an AI “sound designer” to tweak the final mix.
Project Clean Take
Editing dialogue just got smoother. Project Clean Take uses AI to correct mispronunciations, isolate voices, remove noise, and refine delivery — all in seconds. It’s a powerful assistant for podcasters, filmmakers, and anyone seeking studio-quality sound without the studio.
As mentioned above, these are sneak previews of future tech which Adobe is currently developing, so they’re not tools available today. However, as we’ve seen in the past, if they prove to be popular and useful enough, they could certainly be here soon.
To learn more about the Adobe Sneaks program from this year’s Adobe MAX conference, you can go to Adobe’s website here.
Disclosure: No Film School was hosted by Adobe at Adobe MAX. Adobe is also a No Film School sponsor, and their directly sponsored posts are clearly marked as Sponsored.
