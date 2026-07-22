Substance 3D is getting a pretty major boost as Adobe has unveiled what it is calling several new “innovations,” which are all aimed at delivering faster workflows, OpenPBR everywhere, and digital twins at scale.

The biggest news here will include a major release of Substance 3D Painter, the aforementioned OpenPBR support coming to the entire ecosystem, thousands of additions to the Assets library, and unique, end-to-end digital twin workflows which should be quite appealing to those working in 3D spaces.

Let’s check out everything you need to know about these Substance 3D updates.

Adobe Substance 3D Updates Credit: Adobe So, the goal of all these updates, or innovations, from Adobe’s perspective is to mean fewer manual workarounds for those working in 3D, as Substance 3D should be able to provide more consistent results and just overall less time lost between idea and final output. As with previous updates we’ve covered , this goal of making high-quality 3D creation more open, connected, and scalable has remained pretty consistent. And this latest set of updates pushes that ball further in ways that artists and creators should be interested in exploring.

Here are the Innovations Credit: Adobe First and foremost, the biggest news here might be simply that OpenPBR is now supported in Substance 3D Painter 12.1 and that it will be the material standard across the Substance 3D ecosystem to help ensure that users will be able to produce consistent, predictable results across tools and renderers, from look development through to final output. Substance 3D Painter itself is also getting new features, including Skew Map Painting, which promises to give artists direct control over skewing artifacts that can occur during baking, ideally making it faster to achieve clean, accurate results with fewer manual fixes. Substance 3D Designer 16 will also see its procedural toolset expanded with new features,, including a redesigned Shape Splatter v2 node that will let artists build 3D forms procedurally in the node graph. There’s also new Substance 3D Assets in the library and some streamlined improvements to Substance 3D Sampler. Finally, the big news is that digital twins are set to further transform how brands design, visualize, and deliver products.